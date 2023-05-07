Guess who was spotted at Gauri Khan’s office today? Girl Suhana Khan of course





The image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: RockEaves ) New Delhi: Gauri Khan is a proud mother who almost never hesitates to express it and her latest entry on the photo-sharing app is proof of that. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and mother-of-two Gauri Khan has started her Sunday well. The proud mum treated her fans to a short video taken from her office, showing a large Maybelline billboard. The element of surprise? Yes, you guessed it right, there is of course his daughter Suhana Khan. Sharing the adorable video to her Instagram, the interior designer and producer wrote, “Guess who I saw in the office today?.” Reacting to the post, her daughter Suhana Khan dropped heart emojis. Friends Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also commented on the post with heart emojis. Take a look at the adorable video today: Gauri Khan is undeniably Suhana Khan’s greatest cheerleader. Last month, Suhana Khan shared a preview of her new Maybelline ad with her family on social media. Suhana Khan shared a preview of one of the ads on her Instagram account, along with a note praising Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerunga and PV Sindhu. “Excited to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women!” followed by a heart emoticon. Shortly after sharing the post, her mother Gauri Khan couldn’t help but comment, “I want this mascara now!!!!!!” Praising Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan commented, “Love it!!! It’s fabulous.” Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba wrote, “Big sis. Omggggg.” Followed by heart eyes emoticons. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a fire emoticon. His Archies co-star Tara Sharma commented, “Woohoo. That’s fabulous. Congratulations.” Take a look below: On the job side, Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar The Archies. The film also marks the debuts of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

