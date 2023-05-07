DODGE CITY GLOBE – Dodge City Daily Globe





$1.75 Visit us on Facebook at @DodgeCityGlobe Volume 113 | No. 54



May 5 to 6

The DCPD will perform a DUI saturation patrol. Questions? Contact the sergeant. Thad Brown Saint-Corneille Episcopal Church



Saturday May 6 at 6 p.m.

Free organ recital! Roastys, 2208 W. Wyatt Blvd.

Saturday May 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Inauguration of a new rotisserie/Mexican fusion restaurant! Enjoy live music from 3pm to 7pm and special appearances by a children’s clown and Edna and Julio from La Ke Bueno radio! Try delicious dishes prepared by this all-female kitchen. Dodge City Racetrack Park



Saturday May 6 at 7 p.m.

IMCA Weekly Races: Mods, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Stocks and Crazy Cruisers! MONSTER TRUCK NITRO TOUR



Saturday May 13

Two monster shows in one! Tickets on sale now! Meet the drivers and see the monsters up close at the pre-event pit party! Come early and get in a real monster truck! For more information, visit www.monstertrucktour.com. HorseThief Reservoir



Saturday May 6

Outdoor recreational family fishing tournament from 7 a.m. to noon and public distribution of hamburgers from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Only $25 per angler. Register at 6 a.m. or online at swksradio. net/fishing. Prices for youth and adults. Questions? Call 620-253-8464. Palomino Ranch



Sunday May 7 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join La Ke Buena 105.9 for its Cinco de Mayo festival parade that begins at Dodge City Civic Center and ends at El Palomino Ranch at 1 p.m. Enjoy vendors, food, folk dancing, shows, carnival rides, horse racing and more! United Wireless Arena



Saturday May 6 at 6 p.m.

The Southwest Kansas Storm takes on the Salina Liberty in exciting indoor football action! Dodge City Public Library



Saturday May 6 at 10 a.m.

Friends of the Library Book Sale! Monday, May 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Genesis mini-clinic. Come and have your biometric data checked and consult the professionals at Genesis Health! Friday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – American Red Cross BLOOD COLLECTION New Construction CHAD, 600 Ave. NOT.

Tuesday, May 16 at 11 a.m.

The Dodge City Community Housing Association will host an open house and burger stream for the DCCC Building Construction Tech program. Visit our new building, meet the students, discover CHAD and have lunch with us. Mother’s Day on Main Join the Haun Museum for Mother’s Day, Sunday May 14, at 3 p.m., as the band kicks off their Mennonite Church relocation project with easy-listening music from John and Connie Chavez, a delicious dessert bar, a fun silent auction and more! All funds raised will benefit the effort to relocate the Mennonite Church building to Jetmore. The Haun Museum is located at 421 Main St. in Jetmore.

