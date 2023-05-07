Taapsee wears a saree in New York while on vacation with her boyfriend and sister | Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu is currently on vacation in New York and shared some photos from his walk around the city. The actor wore a saree with a white crop top and sneakers as she spent her time in the sun. She is traveling with her boyfriend and badminton champion Mathias Boe and her sister Shagun Pannu. Read also : Shah Rukh Khan films with Taapsee Pannu in leaked video of Dunki filming in Kashmir; poses with fans. Show Taapsee Pannu in a sari during her trip to New York.

Sharing photos of how she spent her time on Saturday, Taapsee shared a few photos in a purple saree, white top and white sneakers, which she also wore sunglasses with. Sharing a photo of herself sitting in a bar, she wrote, Clearly anti-bar. It was followed by a photo of her having a drink outside a cafe. She captioned it, Now not like this anymore.

Shagun confirmed they were all together by sharing a group selfie on his Instagram Stories which showed them posing on a street. While Taapsee was seen in a brown jacket and gray pants, Shagun was in a yellow jacket and blue jeans. Mathias posed with his arms around them as they all smiled for the camera.

Taapsee is currently on hiatus from filming Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. She is working with Shah Rukh Khan in film for the first time. Vicky Kaushal also has a central role in the film. Shah Rukh and Taapsee were in Kashmir recently for filming.

Taapsee has been dating Dane Mathias Boe for several years now. In an interview with Times of India, Taapsee had said that it had been a very long time and was the same person I was dating, luckily. It’s not like I ever hesitated to admit it. By not sharing their photos on social media, she said they weren’t trying to run away from accepting our relationship and added: Luckily we end up finding time for each other and that helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years. years now.