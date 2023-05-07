Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is an anomaly in Bollywood

picture via IMDB

Almost Pyaar starring DJ Mohabbat is Anurag Kashyap’s recent film that flew under the radar and failed to find box office success. Like all of Kashyap’s other films, it also tries to reflect the socio-political turmoil of India today. The film explores and uncovers multiple socio-cultural aspects of contemporary India through its intriguing imagery.

The film features two parallel themes, one set in Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh) and the other in London (UK). One is rural and the other is in a metropolitan city. In Dalhousie, Yaqub (played by Karan Mehta), a young man, and Amrita (played by Alaya F), a schoolgirl, fall in love.

In London, a wealthy Pakistani woman, Ayesha (played by Alaya F), develops feelings for Harmeet (played by Mehta), a young DJ. Kashyap brilliantly situates two love stories, in the first, in a rural setting, the boy (Yakub) gets closer to the girl, while in the second, the metropolitan (Ayesha) falls in love with the boy (Harmeet). But the only connection between these two parallel stories is DJ Mohabbat (played by Vicky Kaushal), who not only hosts a popular love podcast, but also won the hearts of Amrita and Harmeet as loyal followers. This gripping plot challenges the typical film genre and leaves viewers with many questions. The film is a modern romantic drama that defies categorization just like contemporary relationships. But, it is more of a socio-political film than a romantic genre.

Kashyap uses the love story of two young people of different religions in Dalhousie to comment on the country’s current political situation. In the film, Amrita’s family is distraught when they learn that they are friends with Yakub (Dalhousie’s boy protagonist) and that the two plan to attend a local DJ Mohabbat concert.

They forbade her to leave the house, locked her in a room and told her that she did not have to go to school. During this back-and-forth conversation about Yakub, Amrita’s mother says to him, “Pahle mohabbat dikhate hai, phir Jannat” (First they seduce you with fairy tales, then lock you in a sail). She meant this in the satirical sense, where Muslim boys first make flowery promises and then try to convert to Islam. It is Kashyap’s hint towards ‘love Jihad’.

Despite the confinement, the two protagonists/lovers decided to leave their home and kept their promise to return on Holi day after seeing a concert by Dj Mohabbat. After a few days on the run, they realized the police were chasing them. Here, Kashyap shows through the naivety of both or the ignorance of both what happens if a Hindu girl runs with a Muslim boy. Then the girl realized that they were now labeled “I love Jihad”, but could not understand that she only wanted to go to the concert with her friend (Yakub).

She realized that her family members, including her beloved father, were against her as well. Later, she sees this video of her father on TV crying and blaming the Muslim boy (Yakub) for kidnapping her. After seeing the video of her father crying, she decided to go home. Yakub warned her that it was only an appearance, but she returned home, and Yakub was chased by the police and shot by Amrita’s brother taking a police gun, where the police were not than mere spectators.

In a trend of Bollywood films, “Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat” stands out as an anomaly as it attempts to counter the current trend of Islamophobia. The representation of India’s largest minority, Muslims, in Bollywood has been murky and questionable. Muslim characterization in Bollywood has been very reducible to the binary of positive or negative, which is often the case. Some would trace such a negative depiction to the partition of India based on religion and the war with neighboring Muslim-dominated country Pakistan.

The earlier disposition on Muslims revolved around portraying them more as a traitor or a Pakistani spy who wore Pathani suits and used Surma in their eyes. Most of Sunny Deol’s films involving India at war with Pakistan fall into the same category. But several films from this period also reflected and portrayed Muslims in a positive, natural, everyday life, struggling with the same socio-economic issues as their Hindu counterparts. “Khakee” (2004) presents the story of how an innocent Muslim is falsely accused of terrorism, and it touches on related themes such as media trials, mob justice and Islamophobia. Another film with a terrorist subject is “Black Friday” (2004), in which Anurag Kashyap depicts the horrors of the Mumbai bombings in 1992. “My Name Is Khan” (2010) also belongs to this genre of films and deviates of the custom of portraying Muslims in opposition settings. “Haider” (2014), “Article 15” (2019) and other similar films challenge the traditional stereotypical presentation of Muslim characters in Bollywood films.

In recent years, Bollywood has slid towards a more vile image of Muslims, including negatively portraying medieval and Mughal Muslim rulers. The location has changed. Earlier Muslim characters were more like the pro-Pakistani fervor, and now they are portrayed as belonging to a cruel, oppressive and fundamentalist community. Now they exist between us and do not come from outside (Pakistan). This storytelling has the ability to torment Indian society and the state in unimaginable ways. There are a large number of films from recent years that fall into this category.

Movies like “Padmaavat” (2018), “Kesari” (2019), “Panipat” (2019) and “Tanhaji” (2020) are notable examples that had box office success except for Panipat . A large number of people watch such films and make a colossal success at the box office, somewhere, this reflects the changing fabrics of Indian society. Films like “Sooryavanshi” (2021) go even further in the pictorial subjugation of Muslims by trying to reinforce the “love jihaad” conspiracy, which indicates luring Hindu women to love by Muslim men and convert to Islam. Similar claims can be made about highly controversial films like “The Kashmir Files” (2022) and “The Kerala Story” (2023), where Muslims were antagonized as anti-Hindus, anti-Indians and involved in terrorist activities. And it’s amazing and sad to see that big and famous actors are actively doing and siding with these films.

Here films like “Almost Pyaa with DJ Mohabbat” affirm its importance and compel its viewer to think in a positive and righteous direction. Bollywood is falling behind in content, quality and maintaining the ethos of ‘India’. Bollywood’s success in this self-destructive enterprise contributes to the climate of hatred and discrimination that Muslims in this country face on a daily basis. Bollywood urgently needs a cure.

Chhotelal Kumar is a PhD candidate at the Center for Policy Studies, JNU, New Delhi.