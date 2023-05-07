



Famous actor Shabbir Rana, a prominent figure in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, died on Sunday, leaving the entertainment community in mourning. This year has been particularly difficult for the Pakistani entertainment industry as it has witnessed the loss of many influential figures and talented individuals. Among the giants who bid farewell to the world are the legendary Zia Mohyeuddin and Qavi Khan sahab The 69-year-old actor, who had been battling heart problems for some time, succumbed to a long illness, as his son Azlan Shah, a well-known YouTuber, announced on social media. Shah revealed that the funeral prayer for his beloved father would be held at Rahmaniya Masjid Tariq Road in the port city after the Asr prayers. In his message, Shah said: “My father Shabbir Rana passed away this morning. Please recite Fateha for him and remember our family in your prayers. Her Namaz and Janaza (funeral prayers) will be held at Rehmania Masjid Tariq Road after Asr prayers.” Rana, known for his notable contributions to the industry, has honored many notable projects, including acclaimed dramas such as Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, And Qaid and Tanhai. He also made appearances in notable films like Moor. The news of her passing has devastated her fans as another big name has been lost to the drama entertainment industry. His departure has created a significant void in the Pakistani entertainment industry, one that will be difficult to fill. His contributions to the art form will be forever remembered and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

