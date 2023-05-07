Is Netflix killing the Hollywood movie star?





To attract viewers to cinemas in its early days, Hollywood invented the concept of the movie star. Now the latter is an endangered species, according to a new survey by market research firm NRG. The poll results were reported last week by Matthew Belloni, the influential journalist and former entertainment lawyer whose newsletter, What Im Hearing, takes the pulse of the industry; the statistics point to a bleak future in which only aging stars retain the power of attraction to make us shell out for a movie ticket. Respondents were asked to name up to five stars whose involvement in a film would inspire them to go see it not to stream it, but to see it theatrically. The responses yielded many of the names you’d expect: Tom Cruise at the top of the list, followed by Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, and Denzel Washington. Julia Roberts was the highest ranked female star at number six, with Sandra Bullock at number 12 and Angelina Jolie at number 18. According to Belloni, many studio executives putting together new projects studied this list with dismay. For while he’s a testament to the enduring appeal of many stars that have been around since the 1990s or earlier, in the case of Harrison Ford, he’s remarkably low on fresh blood. In the top 20, only one actor is under 40, and that’s 39-year-old Chris Hemsworth, sneaking in at the very bottom. For the management of Jennifer Lawrence, Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya, Michael B Jordan or Tom Holland, who could all have assumed their A-list status would have seen them on this list, this is shocking news. These young actors may have been followed on social media, but their actual star power isn’t powerful enough to have butts in physical seats unlike, say, the three biggest stars of the Oceans movies (Clooney, Pitt , Roberts). While the junior contingent has been attached to their own successful franchises like The Hunger Games, Dune, Creed and Spider-Man, the implication seems clear: it’s the draw of those franchises themselves, rather than the names of actors, which attracted bettors. This disturbing truth becomes even clearer if you look at the stats of the highest-grossing players of all time. Scarlett Johansson topped this particular list in January, despite not even making the top 20 in the aforementioned poll. She’s appeared as Black Widow in nine Marvel movies to date, boosting her box office tally into the stratosphere, but are people queuing up because they want to see ScarJo herself? Obviously not.

