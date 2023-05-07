Padres Daily: I can’t pull myself together, even against top MLB teams; missing at the top; little support for Snell

Good morning,

The Padres failed in another chance to reach a new milestone because of the same old story.

They couldn’t get four games over .500 for the first time this season because they couldn’t hit.

Last night might not be the perfect word for the Padres’ season since it was Dustin May who shut them down. When he is good, he is very good. Sometimes you don’t hit very good pitchers.

You can read how it happened in my game story (here) of the Dodgers 2-1 win.

May took on the challenge of some extremely patient batsmen and rendered the Padres helpless, as did many pitchers not of his caliber. And that’s what makes failure against May less palatable.

Worse, the Padres again got more than enough pitch.

The biggest disappointment in the first 34 games of the season is that the pitching was about what we expected, maybe better. Without Robert Suarez all season and Joe Musgrove most of it, the coaching staff have endured.

Last night was the Padres 10e game in which they scored one or zero points. In half of those 10 games, Padres pitchers have allowed no more than two runs, including the lone win (1-0 over the Braves).

When the Padres score at least three points, they are 17-3. Three races!

This team was built to have enough shots and more than enough offense. One of them came true.

The Padres got their fifth straight quality start last night. They are 3-2 in those five games and 7-6 this season in games where their starting pitcher went at least six innings while allowing no more than three earned runs.

Now, for all that disappointment, consider the fact that the Padres played the fourth toughest schedule in the majors based on the opponent’s winning percentage.

They are 12-13 against teams with a .500 or better record, a .480 winning percentage that is the best among seven teams that have played at least 20 of those games. Their nine games against teams with losing records are tied for the least in the major leagues.

Here’s a look at how top MLB teams built their records:

(UT Search; Baseball-Reference)

It soon becomes a little easier. But not a lot.

Only three of the Padres’ next 13 games are against a team (the Royals) with a losing record. Next comes a streak in which 21 of 31 games are against teams that currently have records below .500.

At this point, the season will be almost at its midpoint.

The time for apologies will be over.

No top flow

Fernando Tatis Jr. was 3-for-4 last night, and the only time he got past first base was when he doubled down.

The three hitting men immediately behind him, who are being awarded a total of $71 million by the Padres in 2023, were 0 for 5 with Tatis on base. As detailed in my game history, that included the inability to bring it home from second no-out (and third with one out) in the eighth inning.

After going 0 for 5 in his season debut on April 20, Tatis is batting .322 (19 for 59) with a .355 OBP.

But with Tatis on base, Machado is 2 for 12, Soto 4 for 14 and Bogaerts 0 for 2.

In both ways

Blake Snell was unhappy with the two-out walk and subsequent two-run homer on a substitution he left in the zone that ultimately decided last night’s game.

It sucks we can’t run, he said. But I have to do a better job of doing my job and not letting them score.

Snell’s inconsistency makes it easy to forget that he regularly receives little running support. Last night was a pretty typical story.

It was the 18e time in his career that he allowed a hit or no hit in a game in which he went at least five innings. It was the seventh time his team had lost such a game.

Since joining the Padres in 2021, he has received the eighth-lowest rushing average (3.86 runs per nine innings) in the major leagues.

Good to remember

No manager is perfect, and Bob Melvin is confident enough in his knowledge and position to publicly acknowledge on occasion when he questions himself.

But when you question Melvin’s moves, remember that he plays chess while playing Connect Four. He thinks several rounds to come. And he has more experience, more information and more input given to him than any of us.

The example I give last night involves Melvins’ decision to keep left-handed hitter Matt Carpenter in the game to face southpaw Caleb Ferguson in the top of the seventh inning rather than going with right-handed hitter Nelson Cruz. This is despite Ferguson allowing left-handed hitters a .167 batting average and right-handed hitters a .231 batting average.

But Melvin correctly predicted that if the Padres, who were trailing 2-0 at the time, returned to the game, the Carpenters spot would almost certainly come back against right-hander Evan Phillips. And Phillips was giving left-handed hitters an average of .286 to an average of .143 for right-handed hitters.

Carpenter ended up facing Phillips. He knocked. But a manager cannot be judged by the outcome of his decisions. He can be judged on how well he works with what he has and how well he prepares his players for success.

It wasn’t that complicated back then. The real-time clue to knowing Melvin was thinking about the future was knowing that it made no sense, in a vacuum, to keep Carpenter in the game, so there had to be another explanation. It turned out to be quite simple.

But the e-mails and other missives I receive in these cases come from people convinced that Melvin is an idiot.

And maybe he wouldn’t be very good at Connect Four. But he’s a pretty good chess player.

Small bites

Sotos’ hitting streak ended at seven games, as he went 0 for 4 last night.

Jake Cronenworth went 0-for-1 with three walks, which ended his hitting streak to six games but extended his on-base streak to nine games. He has a .425 on-base percentage during this run.

Brett Sullivan doubled up and scored the Padres’ lone run last night. He’s 5 for 13 since going hitless on his first seven at-bats in MLB.

Jeff Sanders’ pre-game notebook (here) had an update on Jos Azocars’ elbow injury and a response from Clayton Kershaw to Friday night’s same drop. The venerable, that is to say very old, Nick Canepa also looked into the question (here).

The Padres struck five times last night and were generally unhappy with the calls against them. But according to the strike zone broadcast on TV and MLB.com, all five third-strike calls were correct. Also, earlier in two of those strikeouts, the Padres had balls called to areas in the zone. In all, they had only one pitch outside the zone called a strike while plate umpire Edwin Jimenez called 10 pitches inside the balls from the zone in favor of the batters. padres. Jimenez had a somewhat inconsistent zone, but she was extremely hitter friendly. Dodgers batters received ball calls on four pitches in the zone and only one strike was called on a pitch outside the zone.

Last night’s announced crowd of 42,402 was the 12e soldout of the season. An early sale today will put the Padres halfway to tying last year’s Petco Park record of 26. The team has forecast more than 40 sales for the season.

Alright, that’s it for me.

Game late today (4:10 p.m. because it’s on ESPN). And then a flight to Minneapolis.

Speak to you tomorrow.