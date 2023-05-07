7 celebrities who own Rolls Royce: SRK to Ajay Devgn





Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are well known for their extravagant lifestyles and penchant for luxury automobiles. These actors own some of the most expensive and powerful cars in the world, ranging from Rolls-Royces to Ferraris. Many Bollywood celebrities particularly favor the Rolls-Royce brand. The UK luxury automaker is known for its exquisite design, high quality craftsmanship and powerful engines. These cars, from the Ghost Series II to the Phantom, are symbols of luxury and status. Let’s take a closer look at some of the Rolls Royce vehicles owned by Bollywood celebrities, along with their awesome features. 1. Hrithik Roshan – Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Hrithik Roshan is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood and he owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. Price: 7 crore. 2. Ajay Devgn – Rolls-Royce Cullinan Another Bollywood actor who owns a Rolls-Royce is Ajay Devgn. He owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the most expensive SUVs in the world. Price: Rs. 6.95 crores 3. Priyanka Chopra – Rolls-Royce Ghost Priyanka Chopra is an internationally renowned actress and cultural icon. His car is a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Price: Rs. 5.65 crore 4. Sanjay Dutt – Rolls-Royce Ghost Sanjay Dutt, another well-known Bollywood actor, owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, as does Priyanka Chopra. Price: 7.55 to 8.83 crores 5. Badshah – Rolls-Royce Wraith Badshah is a well-known Indian rapper and record producer. He is the proud owner of a Rolls-Royce Wraith. Price: 6.4 crores 6. Akshay Kumar – Rolls-Royce Phantom VII Akshay Kumar is one of the most famous Bollywood actors. He owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII. Price: 9.5011 crore 7. Shah Rukh Khan – Rolls-Royce Phantom Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King of Bollywood”, recently bought a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Price: 1012 crores It’s no surprise that some of India’s most famous celebrities own some of the most luxurious automobiles in the world. These Rolls-Royce automobiles not only offer comfort and style, but also serve as a status symbol for their owners. Each car, from Hrithik Roshan’s Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rolls-Royce Phantom, is unique and customized to the owner’s preferences. These vehicles epitomize luxury and exclusivity and have become an integral part of the celebrity lifestyle. These cars, with their powerful engines, not only provide a smooth ride but also an adrenaline pumping experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/7-celebrities-who-own-rolls-royce-srk-to-ajay-devgn-2584073/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

