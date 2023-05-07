



Arguably, the annual Academy Awards no longer hold the same significance as they once did, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences losing a number of supporters due to its failure to recognize a wide range of innovators. contemporaries. Too often focused solely on Hollywood cinema, the Best Picture award in particular has lost its relevance, with many caring much more about who wins Best Actor and Best Actress. Throughout the history of the awards, a number of iconic artists have won awards, with recent Best Actor recipients being Brendan Fraser, Will Smith, Anthony Hopkins and Joaquin Phoenix. Indeed, the names of those who won the prestigious award have gone down in history, becoming known as some of the greatest actors of all time. Still, it’s important to remember that some of the industry’s top performers never brought home the iconic statuette. Stars like Paul Newman, Erroll Flynn, Tony Curtis and Peter Sellers never had a chance to win the Best Actor Oscar, leaving a number of other artists to rack up multiple awards on their own. Over the years, Marlon Brando, Tom Hanks, Gary Cooper, Dustin Hoffman, Sean Penn and Spencer Tracy have each won two Best Actor Oscars. One of the most successful actors in awards show history was Jack Nicholson, who garnered 12 nominations during his career, winning three times. He won Best Actor for both Flight over a cuckoo’s nest in 1975 and As good as it gets in 1997, but would win Best Supporting Actor for 1983 Terms of Endearment, meaning only one performer won a trio of Best Actor awards. British method actor Daniel Day-Lewis is the only performer to ever pull off the feat of winning three Best Actor Oscars, rightfully claiming the statuette for three excellent films. His first award came in 1990 for Jim Sheridan’s film my left foot, where he played a man with cerebral palsy who learns to paint with just his left foot. His next Oscar will come seventeen years later when he collaborates with modern master Paul Thomas Anderson for the 2007 film there will be blood. Playing Daniel Plainview, an oil prospector in search of the riches and fame of the American dream, Day-Lewis gave a magnetizing performance opposite Paul Danos Eli Sunday, a local pastor who is gaining growing support in the region. His most recent Oscar came in 2012, with Daniel Day-Lewis winning the Oscar for his portrayal of the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s film named after the iconic historical figure. Although his Oscar for lincoln perhaps his most recent win, he was then nominated for Best Actor six years later with the release of Paul Thomas Andersons Ghost thread. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

