



Researchers have discovered a new genus of butterfly, with distinctive orange wings and dark eye patches. It’s a striking appearance that led the international team to label the gender Let’s know, after Sauron, the evil lord of Mordor whose all-seeing fiery eye sowed terror in Middle-earth and the shires in The Lord of the Rings. It’s an intriguing nickname. As JRR Tolkien describes it: The Eye was rimmed in fire, but was itself glazed, yellow as a cat, watchful and watchful, and the black slit in its pupil opened into a pit, a window into nothing. And the two species that form the new genus Sauron’s Triangle And Sauron will lead are certainly distinctive with their eye-like markings of bright orange and jet black, though they are unlikely to invoke as much terror as the cruel ruler of Mordor. They are relatively small, even by butterfly standards. Nevertheless, their discovery and naming are important, say the scientists. The Eye of Sauron from the 2001 film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Photography: New Line Cinema/Allstar Butterflies are under enormous pressure due to habitat loss, and we desperately need to identify and study new species before their time runs out, said Blanca Huertas of the Natural History Museum in London. By giving them unusual names, we can draw attention to what is happening to butterflies, which are in great trouble in the world today. In the UK, three quarters of all butterfly species are now thought to be in decline, while across the world they are also at risk due to widespread habitat destruction, pesticides and l accelerating climate change. Huertas is part of an international group of researchers who have spent more than 10 years tracking down new species of butterflies. Other scientists involved in the project are based at Harvard University and the Florida Museum of Natural History. This global project spanned more than a decade and assessed more than 400 species of butterflies using advanced DNA analysis and other techniques. These have enabled scientists to come to a new understanding of butterflies, particularly of the subtribe known as the Euptychiina. Currently, only two species of butterflies in the genus Sauron have been discovered. However, many other undiscovered species are thought to exist in the wild. Essentially, naming them after key fictional characters helps pique people’s interest in them, and that’s important for their curation, Huertas added. Being labeled after Sauron is a first for butterflies, but not for other members of the animal kingdom. A dung beetle, a frog and a dinosaur are all named after the ruler of Mordor. Additionally, several dozen other creatures have been given labels reminiscent of various Tolkien characters. These include Macrostyphlus gandalf, a species of weevil; Shrunken lens, a bottom shark; and the New Guinea hairy-footed moss-flowered bat, also known by its formal name Hobbit Syconycteris. Indeed, the use of Tolkien’s characters in scientific labels is now common practice in science. For example, the Eye of Sauron has been used as a nickname for several astronomical objects, including distant galaxies and also the star system HR 4796Aand was even used to label an ancient underwater volcano discovered near Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean.

