Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens at $114 million | Entertainment

There’s nothing quite like the promise of an ending chapter to draw people into the movies, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Saying goodbye to this iteration of space misfits and its driving creative voice, director James Gunn, earned $114 million in ticket sales from 4,450 locations across North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Internationally, where the film opened in 52 territories including China, Vol. 3 grossed $168 million, earning it a world premiere of $282 million.
Domestically, that’s both an impressive sum for any movie and a bit less than we’d expect from a Marvel opening. Last year, the same weekend, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, based on the hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, raked in $187.4 million in its first three days in North America. . And in November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also opened for over $181.3 million.
But things have come down to earth this year, at least by high-flying superhero standards. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted with just over $106 million on its way to $474 million worldwide. At rival studio DC/Warner Bros., Shazam! Fury of the Gods only made $133.4 million in total. The question that worries some analysts this weekend is whether it’s because of the specific character or a bigger problem with superhero fatigue.
Guardians Vol. 3 banged The movie Super Mario Bros. from the top spot after four weekends atop the charts and launched the summer movie seasona vital and usually profitable corridor for Hollywood that runs through Labor Day and often accounts for 40% of a year’s box office.
For Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian, it’s still a strong opener for the summer season, which he says is poised to deliver the strongest earnings since 2019.
Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3s debut may reflect a bit of audience fatigue for the dependable superhero genre, this is just the start of what promises to be an irresistible movie market with a killer combination of films appealing to all ages. tastes and all audiences, Dergarabedian said.
The next big superhero movie on the schedule is DCs The Flash, slated for June 16, which has its own wave of storylines surrounding it because of star Ezra Miller. legal and personal issues.
Guardians Vol. 3 sees the return of actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Reviews were mostly positive, but a bit more divided than previous installments. And it remains difficult to compare a pre-pandemic opening such as Vol. 2s debut of $146 million (May 2017) with a post-pandemic.
Flight. 3″ is Gunn’s latest Guardians/Marvel film as he focuses on major DC studios.
The movie Super Mario Bros. “added $18.6 million in its fifth weekend to take second place, bringing its national total to $518.1 million. Globally, it has now surpassed $1.1 billion .
Third place went to Evil Dead Rise with $5.7 million, and fourth place was Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret, with $3.4 million, both were leftovers.
Studios left the weekend almost free for the superhero giant, but Screen Gems and Sony have launched their new romantic comedy Priyanka Chopra Jonas Love Again (featuring Celine Dion and some new songs) in 2703 locations. He made a modest $2.4 million to take fifth place.
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.114 million dollars.
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $18.6 million.
3. Evil Dead Rise, $5.7 million.
4. Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret, $3.4 million.
5. Love Again, $2.4 million.
6. John Wick: Chapter 3, $2.4 million.
7. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, $1.5 million.
8. Airline, $1.4 million.
9. Guy Ritchies The Covenant, $1.2 million.
10. Sisu, $1.1 million. –
