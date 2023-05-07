Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens at $114 million | Entertainment





There’s nothing quite like the promise of an ending chapter to draw people into the movies, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Saying goodbye to this iteration of space misfits and its driving creative voice, director James Gunn, earned $114 million in ticket sales from 4,450 locations across North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, where the film opened in 52 territories including China, Vol. 3 grossed $168 million, earning it a world premiere of $282 million. Domestically, that’s both an impressive sum for any movie and a bit less than we’d expect from a Marvel opening. Last year, the same weekend, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, based on the hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, raked in $187.4 million in its first three days in North America. . And in November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also opened for over $181.3 million. But things have come down to earth this year, at least by high-flying superhero standards. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted with just over $106 million on its way to $474 million worldwide. At rival studio DC/Warner Bros., Shazam! Fury of the Gods only made $133.4 million in total. The question that worries some analysts this weekend is whether it’s because of the specific character or a bigger problem with superhero fatigue. Guardians Vol. 3 banged The movie Super Mario Bros. from the top spot after four weekends atop the charts and launched the summer movie seasona vital and usually profitable corridor for Hollywood that runs through Labor Day and often accounts for 40% of a year’s box office. For Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian, it’s still a strong opener for the summer season, which he says is poised to deliver the strongest earnings since 2019. Although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3s debut may reflect a bit of audience fatigue for the dependable superhero genre, this is just the start of what promises to be an irresistible movie market with a killer combination of films appealing to all ages. tastes and all audiences, Dergarabedian said. The next big superhero movie on the schedule is DCs The Flash, slated for June 16, which has its own wave of storylines surrounding it because of star Ezra Miller. legal and personal issues. Guardians Vol. 3 sees the return of actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Reviews were mostly positive, but a bit more divided than previous installments. And it remains difficult to compare a pre-pandemic opening such as Vol. 2s debut of $146 million (May 2017) with a post-pandemic. Flight. 3″ is Gunn’s latest Guardians/Marvel film as he focuses on major DC studios. The movie Super Mario Bros. “added $18.6 million in its fifth weekend to take second place, bringing its national total to $518.1 million. Globally, it has now surpassed $1.1 billion . Third place went to Evil Dead Rise with $5.7 million, and fourth place was Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret, with $3.4 million, both were leftovers. Studios left the weekend almost free for the superhero giant, but Screen Gems and Sony have launched their new romantic comedy Priyanka Chopra Jonas Love Again (featuring Celine Dion and some new songs) in 2703 locations. He made a modest $2.4 million to take fifth place. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.114 million dollars. 2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $18.6 million. 3. Evil Dead Rise, $5.7 million. 4. Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret, $3.4 million. 5. Love Again, $2.4 million. 6. John Wick: Chapter 3, $2.4 million. 7. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, $1.5 million. 8. Airline, $1.4 million. 9. Guy Ritchies The Covenant, $1.2 million. 10. Sisu, $1.1 million. – Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/entertainment/guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-opens-to-114-million/article_5bb4c81c-2bdf-5c5f-b30d-3ba0d6d1cf26.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos