GOTG VOL. Director James Gunn Reveals Actor Pete Davidson’s Cameo From THE SUICIDE SQUAD With New BTS Photo





Several James Gunn regulars, including Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker and Jennifer Holland, showed up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3and the director has now revealed that another The Suicide Squad the actor made a cameo appearance. In a behind-the-scenes photo shared as part of a Twitter Movies GOTG Vol. 3 wire, Gunn can be seen posing for a snap alongside Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Pete Davidson (Bupkis, SNL, Body Body Body), who played Blackguard in the recent DC Comics movie. It appears that Davidson was one of the guards in The High Evolutionary taken down by Quill and Groot during a key third act action sequence. Most of the guards wore helmets, but according to Gunn’s legend, Davidson’s face may have been visible. If you spotted it, let us know in the comments. “With my buddy Pete Davidson who showed up one day to come out and make an appearance (it’s in the movie, but you have to watch to find it)” With my buddy Pete Davidson who showed up one day to come out and make an appearance (it’s in the movie, but you have to watch to find it) – @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/Xb7RwRp2Np Twitter Movies Guardians of the Galaxy (@TwitterMovies) May 5, 2023 “In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits settle on Knowhere. But it won’t be long before their lives are turned upside down by echoes of the Rockets’ tumultuous past.” “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save the lives of the Rockets, a mission which, if not completed, could quite possibly lead at the end of Guardians as we know them.” Gunn writes and directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, with Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis Desposito, Victoria Alonso, Nicholas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sarah Smith are the executive producers. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5, 2023.

