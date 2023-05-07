UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after overturning truck in Los Angeles





Tony Ferguson is in the news again, and not for anything good. The former UFC interim lightweight champion was arrested early Sunday for DUI in Hollywood, Calif., after he allegedly crashed his truck into two cars parked outside a nightclub. Police records show he was arrested at 2 a.m. and taken to the Hollywood Community Police Station several hours later, where he is being held on $30,000 bond. The news was first reported by TMZ. A police spokeswoman told MMA Junkie on Sunday that Ferguson’s arrest came after the truck he was allegedly driving hit two parked vehicles and then overturned. There were two occupants inside the truck when it overturned, but firefighters were able to get them out without major injuries, the spokeswoman said. Angels’ KTLA-TV news reported that the truck hit four parked vehicles, not two, in the 1400 block of Wilcox Avenue, and one person was injured and taken to hospital in an unknown condition. Ferguson’s management team declined to comment Sunday when contacted by MMA Junkie. Ferguson faces a misdemeanor DUI charge, as well as other potential charges because he allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test. The accident caused the truck to overturn on its side. According to the site, Ferguson was “very uncooperative” when he was taken into custody. Video provided to TMZ from the scene shows a two-truck operator flipping a truck onto all four wheels after coming to rest on two cars. One of the cars, according to TMZ, belongs to a rapper named Cash Gotti, who got out to find his Mercedes probably totaled. In 2019, Ferguson’s wife filed a restraining order against him in what she later said was an attempt to get him mental health help. She alleged that he claimed he was being tracked by a chip inserted into his body during an operation, among other things. She dropped the restraining order the following month. Ferguson has lost five straight fights. At some point from 2015-2020, Ferguson earned nine post-fight bonuses in nine fights, including a double bonus for a win over Edson Barboza. The only fight in which he did not earn a bonus during this streak was when he defeated Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title. Ferguson was later stripped of that belt when he couldn’t defend it due to injury, but he went on to defeat Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone in back-to-back Fight of the Night winners before his meltdown began. . Five years ago this weekend, Ferguson was knocked out by Justin Gaethje in an interim title fight. After that, he dropped back-to-back decisions to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, and in 2022 was knocked out by Michael Chandler with a vicious kick a year ago on the date, then submitted by Nate Diaz last September.

