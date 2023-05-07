Entertainment
Ed Sheeran on copyright infringement lawsuit: Comes with the territory | Ed Sheeran
Defending copyright infringement lawsuits is now as much a part of the job description of top musicians as performing hits, Ed Sheeran says in a new interview.
I just think it comes with the territory, the British singer-songwriter told CBS News in an interview that aired Sunday morning, two days after a jury in New York ruled in his favor in a case which saw him accused of scamming Marvin Gayes Lets Get It Works. When they say there is success, there is a brief it’s true. Every hit.
In the interview Along with Seth Doane, Sheeran echoed some of the arguments he and his attorneys used to successfully defend the integrity of his hit song Thinking Out Loud and win what is considered a major legal victory for recording artists.
There are four chords that are used in pop songs, and yet there are a lot of eight-note or other notes and there are 60,000 songs released every day, Sheeran told Doane. And if you just think mathematically about the probability that this song has the same chords as this song, you’ll get that with every pop song from now on, unless it stops, which I don’t think because it’s a lot of business money to take the case to court.
Sheeran added: You can only get caught if you’ve done something wrong. And I did nothing wrong. I’m not lying here. I used chords that are very common to use, and they sound like a lot of songs.
The heirs of Gayes’ co-writer Ed Townsend previously sued Sheeran, his record label Warner Music Group and his music publisher Sony Music Publishing, alleging Thinking Out Loud infringed the copyright of Lets Get It Ons. Townsends’ daughter, Kathryn Townsend Griffin, said the lawsuit seeks to protect her father’s legacy while seeking $100 million in damages.
Both Sheeran and his co-writer Amy Wadge denied copying Lets Get It On as they testified in a trial that began in late April. Sheeran said he only knew Gaye’s classic in passing and said the inspiration for Thinking Out Louds was Irish musician Van Morrison.
Meanwhile, his lawyer, Ilene Farkas, said the similarities in chord progressions and rhythms between Lets Get It On and Thinking Out Loud were staples of music that songwriters owe now and for always be free to use.
An attorney for the Townsend heirs, Keisha Rice, countered by accusing Sheerans of copying Lets Get It On’s unique combination of basic musical elements. She asked jurors not to be overwhelmed by the popularity achieved by Sheeran, a four-time Grammy winner who has sold more than 150 million records and is one of the best-selling artists of all time.
Jurors had deliberated for about three hours when they delivered their verdict finding Sheeran not liable in the case.
Sheeran’s legal triumph came after winning a separate copyright lawsuit in London last year over his hit Shape of You. And it came after Gayes’ heirs in 2015 won a $5.3million judgment following a lawsuit claiming Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ song Blurred Lines ripped off Gayes Got to Give It Up .
Sheeran’s fifth studio album, Subtract, was released on Friday. In the interview which aired on CBS at 9 a.m. ET as well as streamed online on Paramount+, Sheeran told Doane that the collection of songs about anxiety, depression and other personal topics reflected his comfort with who he has become as an artist.
I know who I am and what I do, Sheeran said. The artist who can take the stage in front of 110,000 people [at a concert] is not the same person who suffers from anxiety, insecurity and depression.
