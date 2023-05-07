Elle Macpherson Believes Original Models Succeeded Through Diversity | Entertainment
Elle Macpherson thinks the models if the 90s were so successful because of their diversity.
The 59-year-old beauty who has been dubbed The Body has a deep appreciation for her career and believes she and fellow runway queens Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer did so well because they didn’t fit not to the stereotype of traditional beauty.
She said Hello! magazine: I think the model movement has facilitated the uniqueness of women. We were all so different. You didn’t have to be an American with blonde hair and blue eyes.
That’s why we loved this group of girls, because they were so different from each other and they relied on their uniqueness.
She only discovered her career had really taken off when she gave in to how celebrated she was for her athletic figure and knew it was something she could be proud of.
When asked if she’s ever struggled with people who put more emphasis on her looks than her personality, she said, “That’s a really good question. I think at the beginning it was quite difficult to know me. Once I did, my career took off.
Once I accepted; Here I am, I’m a brown haired, brown eyed, athletic Amazon girl with that Aussie attitude, I realized that set me apart.
“Rather than trying to hide the fact that I had this athletic body, I accentuated it. It became something I was synonymous with.
She urged people wishing to follow in her footsteps to celebrate what makes them different.
She said: If you want a lasting career, finding your unique beauty is important. There is no one like you and that will set you apart.
The more confident you are, the more you shine and the more attractive you become.
