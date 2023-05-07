Entertainment
Oscar Completism: Best and Worst Supporting Actor – Blog
by Baby Clyde
Having spent most of my life cataloging all those Oscar-winning performances, I feel uniquely qualified to bore you all with my ranking. We’ll cover my favorite winners before handing out crazy prizes to the worst recipients of all time in each acting category.
Let’s start with the category no one cares about, Best Supporting Actor…
Special mentions that don’t quite make the Top 10
- Walter Brennan: The Westerner (1940)
- Jack Albertson: The Subject Was Roses (1968)
- John GielgudArthur (1981)
- James Coburn: Affliction (1998)
TOP TEN WINNERS – BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
#ten Edmund Gwen: Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
I challenge anyone to watch this and not believe in Santa Claus.
#9 Peter Ustinov: Topkapi (1964)
Category fraud obviously but Ustinov never experienced a scene he couldn’t steal and here he steals everyone, as well as the jewel encrusted dagger.
#8 Walter Matthau: The Fortune Cookie (1966)
No more category cheats, but Walter was the best thing about any Billy Wilder movie of all the 60s.
#7 Jack Nicholson: Terms of Endearment (1983)
At the end of his career, Jack was close to being “Jack” (yes, I’m talking about Oscar #3) but when the script called for it, that schtick was phenomenal.
#6 Gig Young: They shoot horses, don’t they? (1969)
The journeyman actor who had worked in Hollywood for three decades and earned two disconcerting nods (I rank him 4th each time) finally finds a role that reveals all his talent and we wonder what we’ve been missing all these years. .
#5 Walter Huston: The treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
Bogie was robbed of a Best Actor nomination, but there’s no denying Anjelica’s grandfather on his 4th nomination. He probably should have won in 1936 as well.
#4 Joe Pesci: Goodfellas (1990)
I haven’t seen this for 30 years but Pesci is unforgettable. I should do a rewatch very soon.
#3 Joel Grey: Cabaret (1972)
When you take on a role and appropriate it so completely that 50 years later, any other interpretation is still a pale imitation.
#2 James Dunn: A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (1945)
Award-winning drunks are always loud and obnoxious, but Dunn’s kind father trying (and failing) to overcome his alcoholism for the sake of his beloved daughter is more heartbreaking than any showier trick.
#1 George Sanders: All About Eve (1950)
Never has a role so perfectly suited an actor. And he gives one of my favorite line-readings in movie history. “Miss Casswell is an actress, graduate of the Copacabana School of Dramatic Art.” #Genius
Now let’s take a look at some clunkers.
The truth is that the worst category winners don’t usually give poor performance as such, they just don’t do anything worthy of awards attention. The general theme is “They won for THIS????’. Here’s a group of middle-aged white men rewarded for doing the least…
TEN WORST WINNERS – BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
#ten Brad Pitt: Once upon a time in Hollywood (2019)
Even if we ignore the obvious problem with the placement of the categories, the Oscar is supposed to be a reward for playing and not for eternal warmth. Pitt is doing great, essentially playing himself, but nothing about it remotely beats an award. They should have ended it 30 years earlier and given him the victory for Thelma and Louise.
#9 Don Ameche: Cocoon (1985)
The ultimate career prize. Being a pleasant second-rate leader 45 years ago doesn’t warrant an actual Oscar, especially when the performance in question is so mundane. No idea why he was singled out among the illustrious cast of veterans. And he certainly didn’t deserve this legendary presenter.
#8 Martin Balsam: A Thousand Clowns (1965)
This was the last Best Supporting Actor winner I saw on my journey to watch all the nominees. I waited 35 years to find out what it was. I am still waiting.
#7 Dean Jagger: Twelve O’Clock High (1949)
If you were to watch this movie and had to guess which of the fully interchangeable supporting actors was the winner, I challenge anyone to pick Dean Jagger. He basically wins an Oscar for riding around in a Toby Jug. Disconcerting.
#6 Sean Connery: The Untouchables (1987)
For that accent???
#5 George Chakiris: West Side Story (1961)
Great dance, beautiful dance.
#4 Jack Lemmon: Mr. Roberts (1965)
At his best, Jack Lemmon is fantastic (Some Like It Hot/The Chinese Syndrome). At worst, it is absolutely unbearable. It’s his worst. He also beat Sal Mineo for rebel without a cause which of course is unforgivable.
#3 Tim Robbins: Mystic River (2003)
In a shortlist otherwise full of forgettable performances, this one stands out as genuinely bad. I can’t remember the exact quote, but Humphrey Bogart once said of Betty Hutton that she wasn’t a very accomplished actress because you could see the cogs working*, which is exactly what how I felt about Tim Robbins’ terrible performance in the mystical river. Which is weird because he’s otherwise a reliable and capable actor. Here he plays sad while moping his hunched shoulders and lowering the corners of his mouth. There’s a dramatic breakdown scene that feels unbearably forced. I always thought that was a bad performance in an otherwise great movie. I saw it again yesterday to confirm my opinion, only to find out that I was totally wrong. It’s a bad performance in a really bad movie, which makes things a bit better.
#2 Michael Caine: The Cider House Rules (1999)
In perhaps the greatest line-up this category has ever seen (and Tom Cruise), Caine wins a totally unnecessary second Oscar with a shonky accent that’s more distracting than Connery’s. To make matters worse, the following year the Academy saw fit to snub its much more talented contemporary Albert Finney FOR THE FIFTH TIME.
#1 John Mills: Ryan’s Daughter (1970)
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO much
NEXT: Best Supporting Actress. I have thoughts.
*Although I’m sure I read it somewhere many years ago, the only evidence I can find on the internet that this quote exists is by myself on Goldderby ten years ago. I don’t consider myself a reliable source.
|
