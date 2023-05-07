Celebrating Free Comic Book Day with Portland Comic Book Writer Casey Gilly

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A poster advertising Free Comic Book Day at Floating World Comics. Courtesy of Floating World Comics and BOOM! studios

Saturday is Free comic day: a day when local comic shops, publishers and readers around the world celebrate the medium with parties, costumes and of course, free comics.

Many artists and comic book writers call Portland home. This includes the author Casey Gilly. Gilly has written stories set in the fantasy worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, Star Wars, and Buffy: The Vampire Slayer. This week she is launching her latest book, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summera standalone comic set in the same world as the cult classic TV series.

Gilly will sign copies and celebrate all that Buffy has Floating World Comics for Free Comics Day. She talked about her new book with OPBs Donald Orr.

Listen or read a transcript of their conversation below.

Donald Orr: So, for those unfamiliar with Buffy, could you give us a brief introduction for the uninitiated?

Casey Gilly: Yes!

Or : Who is Buffy Summers and what attracts you to this character?

Gilly: To draw you in, Buffy is a teenage girl who is one of many teenage girls from the Slayers legacy, who are chosen with superpowers who are on Earth to defeat supernatural forces meant for evil. So Buffy fights vampires but she also fights monsters and deals with cursed objects and black magic. And around her, her friends help her with all their help, she deals with monster scenarios of the week, as well as larger scale baddies that she ends up defeating.

Or : So, the TV show first aired in 1997, and it will be 20 years this month since the show ended. Since then there have been many comics like the ones you wrote and conversations within the fandom. Why do you think these characters continue to endure and thrive decades after the series ended?

Gilly: The Buffy fandom is truly amazing. The elephant in the room is that there are problematic creators associated with the show.

But something I’ve seen as a Buffy fan since it aired I’m in my 40s, I was a teenager when it came out, I was watching it in syndication, and I felt the power even while there is a relatability to all of Buffy’s characters.

Yes, most of them are thin, white, conventionally attractive characters that can be hard to identify for people who don’t fit that mold. But in the writing, there are also characters who struggle deeply with anxiety and depression and become villains and become heroes and become chaotic. And it really shows that there is a part of humanity in everyone. And depending on when you catch someone in their life, they can be their best or their worst, and their story is always worth hearing.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer #1” – Main Cover by Mirka Andolfo Courtesy of BOOM! studios

And I think something that makes Buffy so relevant is that it’s very easy to take this Slayer concept and use it to talk about our current ailments. So in the 90s, 97s, the show really dealt with themes of feminism and equality and power structures against adults. And those were big things that we were talking about at the time.

It’s so easy to take that same setup and apply it to anything happening today, which is part of why I love writing Buffy comics because I have the autonomy to think, what is most relevant now and what do we need to see a hero like this fight against?

Or : What themes do you want to explore in your book right now? What’s it like to continue where the show and the other writers left off and play in that world?

Gilly: Well, The Lost Summer is a very entertaining book. It doesn’t matter. It’s Buffy and her friends going on vacation. There are very few fights, there are very few stakings. I really wanted to have this moment of levity.

So I will say that the thing I wanted to show with this story is something that the show absolutely touched on, which was the relationship between Buffy and Dawns. But I really wanted to put that at the center of it all. And to show that in addition to all the responsibilities, Buffy has the one that she takes the most seriously and also that I think she struggles the most with is being in this parenting role with her sister that she didn’t ask. She didn’t know what to do. And to me, that feels very authentic, I think a lot of us are in roles where we want to plan that big trip, or have that vacation, or show our siblings, or our kids, or people that we take care of the world in this very fun way. And then it’s just kind of average and fine, and it just feels really relevant to me.

But the most serious book I write, The Last Vampire Slayer, is Buffy in her 50s and 60s. And this book, I really touch on themes that are very personal to me about ageism and the expectations of women to continue to operate for the male gaze, and what that means in terms of relevance and social capital when they don’t anymore. So if you want something a little more serious and really confronts what I think are some of the greatest evils in the world, this is definitely the book to read.

Or : Sounds great, I’m also excited to read this series. You know, you mentioned exploring these themes that the TV show didn’t touch on. What creative freedoms do you think are unique to comics that you couldn’t do on TV?

Gilly: Well, comics as a medium allow for many challenges for the reader. You know, on television, you can control the pace, you can control the pitch. And in the comics, you don’t have that luxury. I can’t control the speed at which a page is turned. So you must really be thinking how many stories am I telling on this page?

And what I find great about comics is that they are, in a visual medium, very easy to control. Because images can tell one story, words can tell another. And I can create additional subtext to give the reader plenty to think about.

An excerpt from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer #1” Courtesy of BOOM! Studios – Written by Casey Gilly. Art by Lauren Knight. Colors by Francesco Segala with colors assisted by Gloria Martinelli. Letters from Ed Dukeshire.

So while I can’t necessarily control the pace at which they take this story, I can be really intentional about how it unfolds and how much information I give them. So no matter how picky a reader someone is, there’s a great story to tell for someone who’s just casually flipping through and that reader who’s going to come back to the same book multiple times. So I think that gives this book some longevity and makes it something really enjoyable to read again.

Or : So many readers and fans will be at their local comic book store this weekend. What is Free Comic Book Day? And what are you most looking forward to?

Gilly: So I think Free Comic Day is one of the coolest events that happens every year. And if anyone listening isn’t sure what it is, it’s a day when local comic shops and libraries order what they call free comics from various publishers. And these books are free for the consumer, they are not free for the store.

So I just want to post a PSA there that if you’re going to Free Comic Day, if you can’t buy anything, that’s totally fine. But think about what you can do to give back to the store or library, like leaving them a great Yelp review, or just being really cool with the people who work there or tell your friends about it. And do what you can to support the local community.

But go ahead, grab the comic book publishers who put so much work into their Free Comic Book Day offerings. And really be part of the community! I can’t wait to see the people and especially the children. I love seeing the kids come in and get comics and have a good time and celebrate this art form. It’s so important to me.