7 Bollywood Movie Sequels Fans Should Be Delighted In 2023





First published May 7, 2023, 11:22 p.m. IST

Let’s start! Singham 3:Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are ready to collaborate for the highly anticipated third installment of the Singham movie. Singham and Singham 2 were very successful at the box office. The other actors and the details of the film have not yet been revealed. Tiger 3:The third installment of this action and spy thriller is about to unfold as it is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. This film will also premiere in Emraan Hashmi with stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film’s producers hired a Korean stunt team to choreograph the action scenes. “Tiger 3”, a film directed by Maneesh Sharma, will hit theaters on Eid day. Oh my god 2: The creators are all set for the second episode of “OMG: Oh My God” as it was hit and received appreciation from the audience. This satirical comedy directed by Amit Rai will also star Akshat Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The release date has not yet been officially declared. Dream Girl 2:This Ayushmann Khurrana star is set to return with her sequel this year. The first episode, “Dream Girl”, was highly praised by the audience. Ananya Panday and Ayushmann will co-star in the second installment of the film. Actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav will also play significant roles in the film. Its premiere is scheduled for June 29, 2023. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha:This film released in 2001 was one of the box office blockbusters, starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel. The creators deliver the sequel after 22 years reuniting Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the big screen again. It will also feature Utkarsh Sharma in a vital role and will be released in the first half of the year. Foukrey 3:The latest installment in the “Fukrey” comedy franchise is coming and fans can’t contain their excitement. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha will all appear in the third installment. Ali Fazal participated in the first two sections of the film, but due to other obligations, he was unable to participate in the third. The film directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba is expected to hit theaters this year. Come on, Goa, part 2:Go Goa Gone Two was originally scheduled to start production in January 2019; however, competing artist schedules pushed it back to September 2020. The film’s production was delayed into 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In their respective roles, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta will all return for the sequel. The film should continue where it left off. Last updated May 7, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

