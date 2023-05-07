DVIDS – News – Post-theatre fame for Medal of Honor recipient, actor





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. Formerly known as the Lee Theatre, often referred to as the Lee Playhouse, one of the oldest brick and mortar facilities on the post was officially renamed today as the Beaty Theater in honor of a native of Richmond and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient. The renaming of the theater after U.S. Army Sgt. Powhatan Beaty was prompted by a Congressional mandate in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 to remove or change the names of Department of Defense assets that commemorate the Confederate States of America or anyone who voluntarily served under them. According to the Naming Commission’s final report, which considered him a potential namesake for the entire facility, Beaty was born into a slave family in Richmond who eventually gained their freedom and moved to Ohio in when he reached the age of 12. The proclamation authorized black men to serve in the military. In 1863, Beaty enlisted in the 5th Regiment of American Colored Troops, which fought in several local battles during the Civil War. During a small ceremony outside the 1950-built theater, Garrison Commander Col. James Hoyman emphasized the importance of commemorating soldiers like Beaty. What we want to make sure we represent on this installation is the power of non-commissioned officers, Hoyman said. Although he enlisted as a private, Beatys’ leadership was immediately evident and he was promoted to SGT on his second day of service, the Naming Commission wrote in its final report. Beaty showed repeated bravery and courage in subsequent missions and battles. Fighting in the crucial Battle of New Market Heights in 1864, Beaty took command of the remaining troops after all the officers were killed or wounded, rounding them up and leading them in a new final assault. They captured the Confederate position, achieving tactical and strategic success. Beaty received the Medal of Honor for his actions. By the end of the war, Beaty had fought in 13 battles. The people doing the work to make this happen are non-commissioned officers, Hoyman said, addressing a few dozen soldiers from the 244th Quartermaster Battalion with Mamma Mia! cast members who performed the musical at the theater soon after. As a sponsor of the theater here for nine years, I want to say that the 244th Quartermaster Battalion is very honored to do this with the garrison, said battalion commander Lt. Col. Michael Martin. The ceremony ended with the unveiling of the Beaty Theater’s new sign on the theater marquee, commemorating a soldier who, fittingly enough for the venue, toured the country following his many years of military service as a successful actor. Date taken: 05.07.2023 Date posted: 05.07.2023 15:27 Story ID: 444197 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Virginia, USA Web views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, Renowned Post-Theatre for Medal of Honor Recipient, Actorby Stephen Bakeridentified by DVDmust follow the restrictions listed at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/444197/post-theater-renamed-medal-honor-recipient-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos