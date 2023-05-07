Are Bollywood Producers Saved By OTT Giants After Box Office Crashes





There are many video streaming platforms available in India which have breathed new life into non-performing box office movies. For many years, we have witnessed the pattern of old and new movies being released on these digital platforms, where audiences have now accepted them after discerning these movies in theaters. Many super-flop movies have been seen in OTT’s “trending” segment, such as “Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster Returns”, “Gori Tere Pyar Mei”, “Luck By Chance”, etc. Several video streaming apps like ShemarooMe, have also teamed up with telecom companies like Vodafone Idea Ltd or with MX Player for distributing many old and new movies. The meaning of the theatrical release was to bring the family together on weekends when the craze to see a celebrity on screen was huge. Bringing the pure thriller example of witnessing the action scenes on the big screen was a craze where now only 50-60% of people go to these cinemas to watch a movie and not with a motive to rate the movie but just like a simple output. This mentality therefore limits opportunities for niche genres that are not intended for mainstream performance and can be termed as films such as “Lust Stories” or “Ajeeb Dastans”, and have many unfamiliar faces. Therefore, a digital platform is a special place for an individual where the deeper meaning of the film can also be reflected and recognition can also be given. Several Bollywood movies have gained popularity after their theatrical release and become a hit on the digital screen. Zoya Akhtar’s “Dil Dhadakne Do” was a box office flop, but was among the “Top 10” movies to watch on Netflix and was suitable for small screen or home viewing. While theatrical success is a big measure of a film, small titles are often a more or less beneficial success factor for the filmmakers. In the digital age, a film can take time to develop or gain acceptance, if it is also out of theaters where the streaming giants run their algorithms and, depending on an individual’s preferences, can make any flop a super hit on OTT. Even earlier, several films that flopped at the box office were scraped from television. Amitabh Bachchan’s “Suryavansham” was a major box office failure, but on television the film was a family hit and in today’s generation it has become popular meme content. The box office is never the only part of a film’s calculation towards its success, where now streaming platforms have taken the rights and lead to where new discoveries are made after the theatrical release, which is to anyway a good sign for producers. A critically acclaimed film could never work in theaters because the plot meanings are not rooted in a commercial direction, but the recognition that these genres can get, where they can be discovered later, can be given to them. by these streaming giants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/ott-to-the-rescue-are-bollywood-producers-being-saved-by-ott-giants-after-box-office-crashes-10076906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos