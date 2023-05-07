Dwayne Johnson Drops The Rock to Become Highest-Paid Actor in Massive Deal

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock” in his World Wrestling Federation (WWF) days, is one of the most sought after and highest paid actors in the world. The actor’s box office marketability cemented his position as a top performer in the entertainment industry and a surefire relative success in getting butts on movie theater seats – black adam (2022), of course, being the exception.

Now, it’s understandable that Dwayne Johnson’s name carries as much weight as “The Rock” once did, but the star has been keen to distance himself from his wrestling roots in order to establish himself as a talented actor in his own right.

It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t know or haven’t heard of the name Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. From his rise to the attitude era of the WWF – now WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) – as “The Rock”, complete with his famous eyebrow raiser and classic finisher, the People’s Elbow, The Rock is a pop culture phenomenon since the late 90s and early 00s.

It would be in 2001 that “The Rock” would appear in his feature film debut. The pro wrestling superstar appeared as Scorpion King in The return of the mummy (2001) alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. He will reprise his role and headline his own feature film a year later with The Scorpion King (2002).

Since his first appearances in The Mummy franchise, “The Rock”, or Dwayne Johnson, went on to star in a number of successful films. His role as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five (2011) saw the Fast and Furious the series reached an all-time high, and his subsequent appearances in films like Moana (2016), where he played the demigod Maui, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and Jungle Cruise (2021), starring Frank Wolff alongside Emily Blunt, solidified him as a family-friendly leading man.

Johnson, who is married to music producer Lauren Hashian, seemed unstoppable. However, his last major film, black adam from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery, fell flat at the box office. In the aftermath, reports circulated that Johnson’s brand development behavior had damaged black adamthe successor to DC Extended Universe, Shazam! Fury of the gods (2023). Documents have also been leaked, allegedly by Johnson’s team, showing black adam‘s profit, which insiders considered fake.

But before all that. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sought to drop his wrestling persona in order to make a name for himself in the acting world.

In 2002, The Scorpion King was released, and while the wrestler was credited in the film as “The Rock”, Johnson aimed to distance himself from his WWF counterpart. Via IMDb:

Dwayne Johnson said that to give the Scorpion King character a life of his own, he intentionally avoided using the trademarks of his WWF character, The Rock. The only exception was “The People’s Eyebrow”, which he does in response to another character’s reference to a harem. He said he included it to acknowledge Rock’s “millions and millions” of fans. The score briefly includes The Rock’s entrance music.

According Fandom ThreadJohnson’s first foray into the acting title with The Scorpion King made him the highest-paid debut actor ever, earning $5.5 million for his role in the film. The “Guinness Book of Records” even recorded the massive chord as the most important for a leading man’s first outing.

It would be three years later, in 2005, that Johnson would drop his “The Rock” persona entirely. Before the release of Southern Tales (2006), Johnson dropped his nickname “The Rock” entirely, but quickly returned to it soon after. He told Entertainment Weekly, via Initiatedthat his “significant” relationship with his fans led him back to using the wrestling moniker again.

Currently, Johnson is preparing to appear in the Christmas movie The Red (2023) as Callum Drift. Earlier this year, the Baywatch (2017) the actor announced he would return to The Walt Disney Company to star in and produce a live-action remake of Moana.

Currently, Johnson has made headlines after being named in a $3 billion lawsuit from former wrestler Trenesha Biggers, who claims that Johnson – along with several others including Home Depot and the FBI – conspired to kidnap her and her children. The trial recently moved forward.

Are you a fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!