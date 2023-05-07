Actor and social media influencer Malishka Malhotra (Tanya Raana) framed over controversial video Complaint filed at Oshiwara Police Station





The Mumbai-based NGO Investors And Consumer Guidance Society has sent a letter to DCP Zone 9 and the Senior Police Inspector of Oshiwara Police Station asking for permission to protest against fake videos, blackmail and the extortion racket operated by some people in the guise of Malishka Malhotra “555tanyaraana45 Malishka Malhotra @Tanya Raana. The NGO also demanded to initiate legal proceedings against those involved in this dubious racket. It shows women in a bad light and highlights that women have become criminals. According to CPN leader and social activist Sheetal Kedare, failure of Mumbai police not to take the matter seriously and take action, The Mumbai Police must take this matter seriously or else we will have no choice but to stage a protest against such a dubious crime committed by women. She added that we also submitted a written letter and produced controversial videos accessible on Instagram to Inspector of Police Rajni Salunkhe, Oshiwara Police Station, who made sure to look into the matter and take legal action against those involved in this blackmail racket. . Oshiwara Police Station Assistant Inspector Ramesh Kenger investigating the case said that

their investigation is ongoing and once they get solid evidence they will record

and for. In this context, the police also issued a summons to Malishka Malhotra and asked her to report to the police station within three days for the investigation of the case. Hello Mumbai News Team also visited Oshiwara Police Station to investigate the matter and took the opportunity to take a short interview with Police Inspector Rajni Salunkhe who conveyed that ‘yes’ they have received the complainant and API Kenger is investigating the matter. Once they have the complete clue who is being blackmailed through this video, they will definitely record a

FIR. In fact, they are waiting for the victim if he approaches us with evidence confirmed by API Kenger. Title image from third party social media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomumbainews.com/current-news/actor-i-social-media-nfluencer-malishka-malhotra-tanya-raana-trapped-over-controversial-video-complaint-filed-at-oshiwara-police-station/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos