Analysis Shows Just When Hollywood Lost Chinese Moviegoers





Some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters have been kept out of theaters in China, and even after the virtual ban on Western films was lifted, major titles struggled to earn as much as before the change. national culture in China.

A new analysis of The Economist, using user review data on Douban, offered insight into the ever-changing trends for Hollywood films in China and the surge in popularity of domestically produced films. While 2020 saw the most notable decline, due to the pandemic, followed by drastic cultural changes brought about by the centenary of the Communist Party, the report shows that Chinese audiences were already losing interest in Hollywood films by mid-2018. , with Western films (labeled “Anglo films” in the report) beginning to lose their share of total viewing on Douban. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Disney CEO Admits Studio Got It Wrong With China Sometimes

Hollywood versus China There is a clear correlation between the decline of Anglo-Saxon films and the rise in popularity of mainland Chinese films. 2018 saw the release of films such as Chinatown Detective 2 And Operation Red Seaboth of which have topped Hollywood titles such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom And Avengers: Infinity War at the box office in China. It’s only in 2019 The Wandering Earth that Chinese films began to be taken seriously, as the sci-fi film is often credited with showing the progress of the Chinese film industry in visual effects. The years that followed saw Chinese films enter the top 10 highest-grossing films in the world. The film the eight hundred dominated in 2020, followed by The Battle of Changjin Lake And Hi Mom in 2021. However, it should be noted that there was a significant lack of competition, due to the pandemic. Yet in 2022, movies like Water Gate Bridge have managed to break into the top 10 of the global box office, against blockbusters such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Thor: Love and Thunder and more. RELATED: Hollywood Still Afraid of China Retaliation Chinese ban on Hollywood films As mentioned, the CCP’s centennial saw a virtual ban on Hollywood films, with projects such as Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: let there be carnage and many others were prevented from distributing, despite the green light from Chinese state censors and the official foreign film quota remaining at 34. The CCP-led government instead pushed cinemas to show propaganda films and encouraged the public to support national films. This caused Hollywood films to be sidelined. The unofficial ban apparently ended in early 2023, with the release of films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shazam! Fury of the gods and more receiving release dates. Yet none of these films have yet been able to reach the same box office heights as their pre-pandemic predecessors. Source: The Economist

