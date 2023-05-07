South India: Regional cinema goes mainstream as Bollywood lags behind





Is regional cinema becoming mainstream or pan-Indian fare? Considering the latest box office receipts statistics, this seems to be an unambiguous trend. According to the latest FICCI-EY report, over the last three years box office receipts (gross) of regional films increased from Rs 5,300 crore in 2022 to Rs 4,000 crore in 2019. During the same period , Hindi film collections (gross) fell to Rs 3,500 crore in 2022 from Rs 5,200 crore in 2019. Even as a percentage of total box office receipts (gross), regional films have overtaken Hindi films. Over the past three years, the share of regional films as a percentage of total box collections (gross) increased to almost 42% in 2022, from around 30% in 2019. Over the same period, the share of films Hindi as a percentage of total box collections (raw) fell nearly 28% in 2022, from nearly 39% in 2019. Ameya Naik, founder of Fantasy Events, an event management company, said, “Regional or particularly South Indian films have excelled on two fronts. They tell universal stories that conform to Masala genre grammar (mixture of genres) with the utmost conviction and commitment. On top of that, they were able to create personal and culture- and region-specific films with equal brilliance and charm. He said, “In the Hindi film industry, there are directors who specialize in genres. We don’t have directors who can make a good Masala movie that would merge genres like drama, action , tragedy, music and scale and would create an entertaining pan. – Indian films. I think director Subhash Ghai was the last of the lot. Even the so-called personal stories in Hindi films don’t connect with the pan-Indian audience. Essentially, the Hindi film industry makes films based on the precepts of producers rather than the singular vision of directors.” This pattern shift in movie viewing is more pronounced when considering the contribution of Hindi dubbed collections to the total box office collection of South Indian films. For example, 52% of the total Kannada KGF: Chapter 2 movie collection was from the Hindi dubbed version of the movie. An analyst, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It is estimated that 50% of viewers of regional films on streaming platforms are outside their country of origin. This shows the growing acceptance of non-Hindi films. And this despite the fact that the number of Hindi films released in recent years has increased dramatically.” He added, “Over the next three years, consumption of regional content on TV and streaming platforms is expected to increase from 54% and 30%, respectively, to 61% and 50% in 2020.”

