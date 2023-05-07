Updates from TWD cast, Dead City and more

The Walking Dead’s Chad L. Coleman in The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster by Renee Hansen

The Walking Dead the universe is ready to bring fans lots of new content in 2023. Fear the living dead will premiere its eighth and final season in a week, and The Walking Dead: The Dead City will follow with its debut in June. The Daryl Dixon spinoff will be released before the end of 2023, and in the meantime, several TWDU actors have been cast in new roles, highlighted below.

The last season of Fear the living dead sees Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) return as series regular, and she, along with Morgan Jones (Lennie James), are on a mission to PADRE to save Morgan’s daughter, Mo. PADRE has long been a place shrouded in mystery and thought to be a haven. But by the looks of the teaser, this organization is something quite different from what we hoped for.

Fear the living dead will premiere Season 8 on AMC+ on Thursday, May 11. It will be followed by the AMC premiere on May 14 at 9 p.m. ET. Don’t miss the beginning of the end for TWDU’s first spin-off.

AMC has released a new trailer for The Walking Dead: The Dead City which shows that the truce declared between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the last season of The Walking Dead is finished.

ghost town will premiere on AMC on June 18 at 10 p.m. ET. after the mid-season 8 finale of Fear the living dead.

The Walking Dead news this week, May 7, 2023

Steven Yeun (Glenn on TWD) has been included in the 2023 Gold House A100 list.

Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby on TWD) starred in an episode of Accused.

The sandbox hosts a Walking Dead VoxEdit contest.

Madison Lintz (Sophia on TWD) Bosch: legacy the series has been renewed.

Coleman Domingo (Strand on Fear TWD) and Corey Hawkins (Heath on TWD) have been nominated for Tony Awards.

Avi Nash (Siddiq on TWD) stars in a new series Silo.

Norman Reedus (Daryl on TWD) gets an Indian Sport Chief suit from Powerplant Motorcycles.

Film by Michael Cudlitz (Abraham on TWD) and Annet Mahendru (Huck on TWD World Beyond) West Manifesto is now available on Hulu.

Chad Coleman (Tyreese on TWD) new movie role in The angry black girl and her monster.

