Hollywood pushes back on strike writers’ labor claim





Writers say they’re working more and earning less as studios focus on streaming on traditional TV and cable. AMPTP said guild data showed the median number of weeks of employment for a writer on a streaming series was between 20 and 24, which pays a minimum of US$91,000 ($134,000 ), plus future residuals of over US$28,000 for a half-hour scenario and over $41,000 for a one-hour scenario. The writers note that they have to pay their agents and lawyers out of their salaries and may not find a writing contract for the rest of the year after their 24 weeks of pay. The strike comes at a difficult time for media companies. Conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable after pumping billions into programming to attract subscribers. The rise of streaming has also eroded TV ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink. Thursday, Paramount Global, the studio that released a hit TV show Yellowstone and the Impossible mission films, reported low revenues from streaming investments and a weak advertising market. Shares of the company fell 28%. The strike halted production of late-night talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and could disrupt the fall TV season. Drew Barrymore Dropped Hosting This Sunday MTV Movie & TV Awards in sympathy with the strike. I listened to the writers, and in order to really respect them, I’m going to go from hosting the MTV movie & The TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike, Barrymore said in a statement. The segments Barrymore has already aired are set to air at the awards show, and she has agreed to host the event next year. Reuters

