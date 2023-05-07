Why is Jenna Ortega making fun of striking writers?

Jenna Ortega received praise for her dramatic cinematography and trendy dance moves on the Netflix series on Wednesday. Both the part and the show received largely favorable reviews; due to its huge viewership, a second season has already been ordered.

The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) went on strike earlier this week. All late-night chat shows, as well as the airing and development of streaming shows, were immediately halted. Several writers were criticizing Ortega amidst it all via tweets or signs.

Jenna Ortega said that by doing multiple improvs, she helped develop her beloved Netflix series “Wednesday.” The actress’ comment was not well received by many Hollywood screenwriters, and they began to criticize her.

Several reports claim that several screenwriters criticized the young actress for her statement during the writer’s strike. “Bojack Horseman” creator Nick Adams tweeted that Jenna Ortega had better come back from New York for her afternoon stint on the picket line.

To rewrite is to write, isn’t it? “The Bear” author Karen Joseph Adcock tweeted, “See you, Jenna.” ‘House Party’ author Brandon Cohen stood on a picket line with a sign that read, ‘Jenna Ortega will have nothing to do without writers!’

After Jenna’s statement went viral, many netizens followed her course and many people voiced their opinion about it on social media. They claimed she was being used as a scapegoat when the writer’s union had nothing to do with her.

Outside the Los Angeles studios, tens of thousands of writers picketed, marched and shouted protest signs. After negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed, the strike was called.

