Turkish actor Burak Deniz visits the ISKCON temple
Turkish actor Burak Deniz recently visited India and made the best use of his time to explore Indian culture. The actor who is known for the showslike The Ignorant Angels. Don’t Leave and Arada, among others, have visited the Iskon temple in Mumbai, and desis showers him with love for respecting Indian culture.
Burak Deniz visits the temple of Iskcon
Sharing glimpses of his trip, he wrote,“ndia ndia. It was a great experience, thank you! :)”
“You were here in India. I can’t believe and you went to Krishna mandir… please respect our culture I love you more now.”
“I’m so glad you visited India and experienced the culture and diversity. People love you here. I wish I could meet you personally to get an autograph or a selfie. I live in another state from India, so it was not possible. I hope you had a good stay in Mumbai, India. I love you and you are sexy.”
“Respected Mr. Burak. it seemed to be very overwhelming of you for your honored presence in our motherland India. Truly a heartfelt India fan unfortunately could not make the presence for this short wandering. But will be grateful for this wonderful visit from You are a great actor and a humble human being inside out.
“This amazing outfit of your acts so kind to God is so genuine. May you always be happy, healthy, safe and happy with many, many best wishes and love from me and our. I will always carry on I look forward to your frequent visits and hope to meet you once in a while!Wishing you happiness and safety in all that you do and wherever you are.Much love.Regarding respect “said another fan.
For the uninitiated, Burak Deniz was in India to attend the 23rd edition of FICCI Frame – where he met Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.
During the event, he expressed his love for the Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir.
BurakDeniz FicciFrames pic.twitter.com/07raZVrtgS
Asra Saeed (@AsraSaeed8) May 5, 2023
He even did Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose to the tune of Pathaan. Look at.
In one of the videos he uploaded to his Instagram story, he was seen singing along with Salman Khan’s Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori.
His story Plsss He’s not leaving India anytime soon #BurakDeniz #FICCIFRAMES2023 pic.twitter.com/lPMu7Ht4Wk
Sarah (@DaisySaarah) May 4, 2023
He also recreated Bollywood dialogue with Pooja Chopra.
