Rufus Wainwright and Husband Celebrate 50th Anniversary at Montauk Lighthouse New York Daily News
Rufus Wainwright is celebrating over his 50th birthday with a concert on July 13 at the Montauk Lighthouse.
It also marks the half-century milestone of her husband, Jorn Weisbrodt.
We’ve been together for almost 18 years, Rufus told me. We got married 10 years ago at my home in Montauk. People are eager to get back to the places of non-crime.
Julianne Moore, Isabella Rossellini, Cindy Sherman, Liev Schreiber and Paul Simon are the hosts.
Jimmy Fallon, who will also sing, will do stand-up.
And there will be several Wainwrights there, including Rufus’ father, London Wainwright III, two sisters and an aunt.
We tend to travel in packs, Rufus said.
The event, Fifty Is Not the End, will benefit the Montauk Historical Society.
****
Jenny LeRoy whose father Warner LeRoy ran Tavern on the Green, The Russian Tea Room and Maxwells Plum is an equestrian.
LeRoy has a Maxwells Plum restaurant in Wellington, Florida, the polo city near Palm Beach, and an 80-acre estate in the Hudson Valley, Oz Farm, where she rides her own horses.
Now LeRoy comes to Meadowbrook Polo Club in Old Westbury on Long Island to cater to the crowds coming to Saturday polo matches starting in June.
I’ve been riding since I was 5 years old, said LeRoy. Horses are a very humbling sport. It kept me sane.
LeRoy is always amazed to meet older people who adore Maxwells Plum, the First Ave restaurant. which was the city’s premier pick-up point for singles.
Some disclose that they met their spouse at Maxwells Plum. Others just smile with memories they can’t share.
At his Maxwells Plum in Florida, clientele include Bruce Springsteen, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen and Georgina Chapman.
****
Gianni Russo, known for his role as the deceitful Carlo Rizzi in The Godfather, is not easily surprised.
But he was floored recording the latest episode of his Hollywood Godfather podcast which he co-hosts with former NYPD lieutenant Patrick Picciarelli.
While interviewing their guest Michael Moy, a former member of the notorious Fuk Ching gang, the former mobster was asked what he did after his nine-year stint with the violent crew.
Turns out Moy joined the NYPD where he served with distinction for 26 years, retiring with the rank of detective.
This revelation sparked a storm among listeners, all probably asking the same question: how did Moy manage to pass the rigid selection process to become a police officer? There will also be questions asked at One Police Plaza.
The podcasters, co-authors of the recently released novel The 6th Family, remain silent.
****
Aristocratic young women were getting their start before the reigning English monarch, until Queen Elizabeth II ended the custom in 1958.
Now, 18-year-olds mostly hang out in New York. In 1982, Cornelia Guest, whose godparents were the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, was declared the Deb of the decade.
This year, fashion influencer and socialite Sofie Mhlkvist has been dubbed The Deb of the Year after months of partying in London, Paris and Stockholm.
Sofie will don a white dress, long gloves and a tiara as she steps out to the Viennese Opera Ball, which celebrates its 68th birthday at the Plaza Hotel on May 12.
Sofie, representing Sweden, is one of 18 debs from around the world. Animal advocate Jean Shafiroff will be honored for her philanthropic work.
The white tie event will raise funds for Denise Richs Gabrielles Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.
****
Joyce Shulman, CEO of Jetti Poles (high-tech walking sticks), has teamed up with Shawn Dromgoole, creator of We Walk with Shawn, a charity that helps build community through group walking.
Dromgoole and Shulman, author of Walk Your Way to Better: 99 Walks that Will Change Your Life, will host the second annual Hamptons Walk on June 4 from Long Beach to Sag Harbor.
****
Jean De Noyers La Goulue will organize a tasting of Altima caviar on May 16th. Hungry guests include plastic surgeon Dr Lyle Leipziger and divorce lawyers Ken Jewell and Daniel Stock.
|
