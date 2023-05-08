'ET' Actor Talks Classic Movie Ahead of Film's Omaha Benefit Tour - ExBulletin

Courtney Brummer-Clark Editor of the World-Herald

Actor Robert MacNaughton said he has fond memories of his time on the set of the classic ET movie: The Extra-Terrestrial. He plans to share some of those memories with an Omaha audience on Saturday night. film historian Bruce Crawford ET: The Extra-Terrestrial will be featured at Omaha film historian Bruce Crawfords 48th Tribute to Classic Film Profits. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Omaha Christian Academy. One of the movie stars, MacNaughton will be the special guest at the Crawfords Omaha event. MacNaughton will speak before the screening and recount the making of the iconic film and its ongoing impact on culture. He will also meet and greet fans and sign autographs. The 1982 film by award-winning director Steven Spielberg is considered one of the most remarkable works of cinema of the 20th century and has been acclaimed by film critics for generations. It was nominated for nine Oscars and won four, including Best Score by composer John Williams. People also read… The film centers on an alien visitor who is accidentally left behind and adopted by a small Californian family played by MacNaughton, Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore. The story explores the connection between the strange visitor and the family and their quest to not only protect the little alien, but to bring him home.

In an interview with The World-Herald, MacNaughton, who plays Michael, the older brother of the Thomas and Barrymores characters, said when he auditioned for the film in 1981 that he was already a fan of director Steven Spielberg’s work.

I was a huge sci-fi fan when I was younger, and Close Encounters (of the Third Kind) was my favorite movie, MacNaughton said. Even though Star Wars had just come out, my favorite was still Close Encounters. To this day, he holds a truly special place in my heart.

MacNaughton recalled that the day of his first interview with the director was strange because it was the same day that President Ronald Reagan was shot dead by John Hinckley Jr. in Washington, D.C. Despite the commotion caused by the assassination attempt , MacNaughton said the interview with Spielberg went well.

The script was top secret, so he just met me and he said: What do you like to do? And I said, I bike a lot in my neighborhood and he said, Well, it’s in the movie, MacNaughton said. And then I said, I play Dungeons and Dragons, and it goes there, it’s also in the movie. So it went well.

MacNaughton said her next audition for the film was with actor Harrison Ford. The audition involved an informal game of Dungeons and Dragons with other kids who were auditioning for the film.

It was crazy because it was right after Empire Strikes Back and Raiders (of the Lost Ark) came out. (Ford) was pretty much the biggest star in the world, MacNaughton said. And I showed up a little early for the audition which was a mistake and he was a little annoyed because he was taking a shower and he answered the door in a towel. But it was clean. He has always been a very nice person to me.

Ford was originally cast in a small role in the film, but his scene was cut, MacNaughton said. The scene can be found on YouTube. Ford played the school principal and you see him in the scene after Elliott frees a number of frogs.

Once he landed the role of Michael, MacNaughton said filming was a dream.

They had like a kind of short rehearsal period, which is very rare for movies and it was also kind of for the family (Elliotts) to be connected and close, MacNaughton said. It was just Henry and Drew and Dee and myself and we all spent a week around the studio and just hanging out and rehearsing a few scenes. We didn’t want to overdo it because you can rehearse too much for a movie, but it was important because it brought us closer, especially with Henry, I liked him straight away.

MacNaughton will take part in a Q&A event on Saturday, which marks 32 years since Crawford began hosting film legends and the classic movies they worked on.

ET was a movie and an event for me because its significance and impact on culture and its hold on the public imagination never seemed to let up, Crawford said.

MacNaughton will have 8×10 glossy photos from the film to sign and will also sign autographed items for fans to bring to him. Autographs are $40 (cash only). He will also pose for pictures with fans for the same price.

Tickets are $25 and are still available by calling 402-399-9565 or purchasing online at omahachristianacademy.org/film.

