Caldera paved the way for steelpan music in America New York Daily News

In recent months, the funeral of Trinidad and Tobago-born steelpan musician Reynold Juan Caldera Caraballo in Brooklyns St. Francis of Assisi-St. Longtime West Indian American Day Carnival Association member Blaise Parish expressed his gratitude to Calderas’ widow, Louise, for her support throughout Calderas’ crusade for the steel pan.

I’m here to celebrate a cultural ambassador. I want to thank [Louise] for lending it to us.

With a live pan playing in his Brooklyn backyard, Caldera Caraballo (center) hosted friends and family on Labor Day Monday in 2015. (Jared McCallister)

A devoted family man, Caldera has also been remembered as an avid follower of the steelpan (or steel drum) that was once associated with hooligans but has achieved revered status as the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago.

During his long campaign to gain acceptance for the steelpan (or steel drum), he also founded the National Council of Steel Bands, organized pan concerts at Lincoln Centers Avery Fisher Hall, and set up joint performances with the Brooklyn Philharmonic. Orchestra and Trinidad and Tobagos. famous Casablanca Orchestra at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

He was also a pioneer of the Brooklyn Carnival, helping former Harlem resident Rufus Gorin rekindle the spirit of the old uptown West Indian Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough. Later, he worked with West Indian American Day Carnival President Carlos Lezama as an organizational member and architect of the carnivals’ respected Panorama steel band competition.

Born in Port-of-Spain in 1929, Caldera witnessed the birth and growing popularity of steel drumming. He joined the Casablanca Steel Orchestra as a teenager. Hiding his participation in steelpan from his parents, he hid his name on posters and flyers displayed publicly.

At that time everyone was aware of the brutal territorial skirmishes associated with steel bands in Trinidad. But over the decades, musicians evolved, and Caldera and others realized that the Trinidad and Tobago-born instrument had an important place in music. And this place could play an upbeat arrangement of a popular calypso at carnival time, or delight concert hall patrons with renditions of classical music’s greatest concertos and overtures.

In his eyes, the steel pan was sweeter than any piano, flute, trumpet, etc. It could rival any orchestra known to man! read his obituary.

Before leaving Trinidad to seek opportunities in New York, the able musician showed off his songwriting skills by creating his Calderas Mambo, a big hit with bands on the Monday and Tuesday of the 1956 Carnival. Once in New York, the singer Harry Belafonte hired Caldera as a musician. in his tour company.

Among the first moves Caldera made was joining American Federation of Musicians Local 802, which improved his chances of finding work as a solo performer and as the leader of his band Caldera and the Moderns. Learn more about Caldera at When steel speaks website.

EPICEM POMEGRANATE

It’s early and it’s just a taste, but Sunday’s New York launch party for the Grenadas Spicemas Carnival is a tantalizing teaser for the annual celebration and visitors to the special Caribbean nation dubbed the spice island.

Get a taste of Grenada’s carnival (above) in Brooklyn today at the festive Caribbean Business Launch Party in New York, complete with music, food and masquerade (Arthur Daniel)

From 5-7 p.m., a Grenadian masquerade, music and food will be presented at Brooklyns Crown Hill Theater, 750 Nostrand Ave. (between Park and Sterling Places). In a carnival atmosphere, there will be masquerade costumes, Grenadian cuisine and live entertainment. Tickets are $40 in advance from Go2Fete.com or $50 at the door. For more information, call (718) 781-1366 or (917) 282-9405.

UNICORN ART IN HARLEM

Works by Canadian artist Simone Elizabeth Saunders, who creates punch and tufted tapestries to express narratives of blackness and femininity, are featured in the Unearthing Unicorns exhibition at Harlems Claire Oliver Gallery, 2288 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, through Saturday.

A unicorn and a black woman are the focus of the work Harmony Sings at Dusk, part of the Simone Elizabeth Saunders (r.) Unearthing Unicorns exhibition at Harlems Claire Oliver Gallery. (Pardeep Sooch)

Unearthing Unicorns refers to both literal and figurative iterations of the historical fable, Saunders said. Through my work I want to empower and encourage black women to never shrink and instead lean in to be the fierce, graceful and beautiful being that we are, just like the Unicorn.

For information: claireoliver.com(212) 929-5949 or email [email protected]