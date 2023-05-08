Entertainment
The adventurer Winnie Foster a dream role for the Petaluma actor
Molly Belle Hart of Petaluma has given a lot of thought to life and death. This is not, however, a teenage existential crisis. It’s just part of an actor’s job when they’re cast as the iconic Winnie Foster in a production of Tuck Everlasting: The Musical.
Based on Natalie Babbitt’s 1975 novel Tuck Everlasting, the 2015 musical version has its North Bay premiere at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, with Hart playing the lead role in a cast that also includes Petalumas Larry Williams, Nico Alva and Ron Lam . The show kicked off on May 5 and will run until May 21.
It tells the story of a sadly overprotected 11-year-old girl living in a small town in New Hampshire in 1890, who encounters the mysterious Tuck family, hiding in the woods. The Tucks, she learns, are over 100 years old, even Jesse, who appears to be only 17. immortal, impervious to disease and death.
The two bond over their mutual sense of isolation, and Winnie must ultimately make a choice about whether to join the Tucks on their immortal journey, or let nature take its normal course of growing up, aging, and saying goodbye. .
Hart, who was last seen in Spreckels A Little Night Music, and previously in Shakespeares female adaptation Macbeth at Cinnabar Theatres, confirms that playing Winnie Foster, especially as written in this lavish musical Tony nominee, was a dream come true.
Winnie has a very special place in my heart, she said. Throughout the rehearsal process, I felt so connected to her and the story. Playing Winnie is also very nostalgic. I can do cartwheels, climb trees and play with a toad!
Hart said that while there are many fantastic moments on the show, she has her favorites, both on and off stage.
For me, my favorite moments on stage are whenever Jesse and I are in trouble! she says, admitting that she particularly enjoys the scene when Winnie and Jesse attempt to sneak out of the Tucks’ hidden cabin on their way to the town fair, causing them to sneak past the watchful Angus Tuck. When Nico wakes me up, after the attic song, I never know when he’s going to scare me, Hart added. The nervousness is real there! I couldn’t ask for a better partner in crime.
Of course, while the character of Winnies effectively carries the show by spending an awful lot of time on stage, singing and dancing, there are several moments where Hart can wait in the wings, watching a stage out of sight until ‘on his next entry. One of her favorites to watch from behind the scenes, she said, is the scene where Agent Joe (Chris Schloemp) and his deputy Hugo (Chase Thompson) sing a particularly entertaining song called You Cant Trust a Man. , expressing their suspicions about a sketchy carnival barker. known as The Man in the Yellow Suit, who is on the hunt for Tucks’ secret fountain of youth and will stop at nothing to locate it. The scene she mentions is one of the series’ lightest moments, trading puns and words that rhyme with yellow.
Both are incredibly talented and funny, Hart said. The kick line at the end will make your stomach ache from the laughter.
Asked to reveal the biggest challenge she faced while preparing for opening night, Hart said it was mostly about controlling her emotions.
My biggest challenge has been overcoming the nerves of what people are going to think, she admitted. The Winnie Fosters character means a lot to me, and I want to make sure I do her justice.
That said, it’s hard to stay nervous when you’re surrounded by a cast and supporting crew, she admits. With amazing pep talks from our wonderful director Emily Cornelius, all the tips and tricks from our stage manager Hannah Jane Dakin, and just knowing the cast has my back, it made me feel so much better heading into the night. opening, she said.
When it comes to her onstage shenanigans with fellow Petaluma actor Nico Alva as perennial teenager Jesse Tuck, she added, I always know I can confide in my partner in crime! When I’m on stage, I know the nerves will melt.
At the heart of Tuck Everlasting: The Musical, of course, as in the book it’s based on, Hart said working on this show gave him a lot to think about in terms of what it means to be alive and what it’s like. maybe it’s like living forever.
It would be comforting not to fear death, she noted, but it might be more terrifying to know that you will always survive everyone.
As for whether or not she should drink the magic water, if given the chance, Hart said she always weighs the pros and cons of this philosophical question.
I would love to say I would choose not to drink water, but I’m sure a character like Jesse would be able to convince me to live forever, she said. If I was Winnies, I’m not sure I could leave him alone forever. It would make me too sad, especially since they both know what it’s like to be alone before they meet.
