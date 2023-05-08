Stranger Things shut down because Hollywood won’t pay its writers





As the writers’ strike enters its second weekThe effects of not having some of the most important people on set are already starting to kick in: Two of the biggest projects currently in production Marvels Blade reboot and the fifth season of stranger thingshave been put on ice (along with a lot more movies and shows I’ll get to in a minute). This Wacky Magical Girl anime is studio coded to perfection What is the strike? Writers are rightly fed up with a lot of things, from the number of exploitative short-term contracts offered in the age of streaming to low salaries and bad residuals to the threat of machine learning. You can read more here Post on the official Twitter account of the stranger things writers room show creators the Duffer Brothers wrote: Duffers here. The writing doesn’t stop at the start of filming. While we were thrilled to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, that is not possible during this strike. We hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then finished and out. #wgastrong Without its writers or showrunners, the production stopped. Shit yeah. Downing tools are also new to Marvels Blade film, which was closed and will restart… production once the strike is over. And those two are far from the only shows and movies involved. A ton of live TV programs, especially late night comedy programs, have already gone dark, with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen ColbertAnd Jimmy Kimmel Live! all having stopped filming. And while the networks and studios will be fine for a while coasting on material that has already been written and filmed, if the strike continues and it dries up, they will be in trouble. And even when the strike is over, they always be in trouble, as production backlogs and rescheduling will be an absolute nightmare. Of course, not all projects and studios hit the pause button. HBO Game Of Thrones spin off Dragon House will continue filming, just without its screenwriters, while Amazon’s second season Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will do the same. Disney and HBO are among the companies that have also ordered writers back to work, the latter asking them to perform unwritten tasks. The Writers Guild of America, the union calling the strike, estimates that improving its members’ contracts would cost Hollywood $430 million a year. There are already estimates that this strike could make $2 billion damage value to the entertainment economy. It may seem like easy sums, just pay these people what they’re worth, but these strikes are never about money, they’re about control. Solidarity with all those manning the picket lines and good luck for the days/weeks/months to come.

