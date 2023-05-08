Hollywood writers strike: Showrunners may have to cross Writers Guild of America picket lines, reports say

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The status of television showrunners, who are often writers as well as producers, has emerged as one of the final wrinkles as the Writers Guild of America strike nears the end of its first week.

A group of showrunners reunited at the WGA Theater in Beverly Hills on Saturday, a day after Disney, HBO. Warner Bros. and several other studios have sent letters saying they will be required to continue doing their unwritten duties during the strike — even if it means crossing WGA picket lines, according to multiple outlets.

A Wednesday letter from Disney’s ABC Signature read in part, “Your duties as showrunner and/or producer are not excused, suspended, or terminated until notified in writing by the Studio,” the site reported. IndieWire.com Entertainment Web. “Studio intends to remain in production during the WGA strike and we are legally permitted to do so.”

The WGA contract negotiation committee has advised showrunners to stop doing their unwritten duties, which also include promoting their shows and attending various industry events, until the strike is resolved. .

“It’s as simple as we’re at war with the studios,” a showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t be at war one day and be their partners the next. If we go to a ‘For Your Consideration (Emmy)’ event, we’re their partners. It’s kind of impossible to separate your producer brain from your writer’s brain. Everything is really written, especially when you’re a showrunner.”

Although several people who attended Saturday’s seemingly packed meeting described the studio’s letters as “frightening”, they vowed to stand united as the strike pits writers against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents the studios, in a battle over residuals for streaming content. , staffing levels in writing rooms and the use of artificial intelligence continue, among other issues.

Hollywood Studios outlines response to striking Writers Union members

“These studio emails have had the intended opposite effect now,” a showrunner told Deadline.com in Saturday’s meeting. “Now we are more united, more convinced than ever that there is no unwritten aspect in what we do.”

The strike, which began early Tuesday, May 2, halted television and other productions on both coasts, including forcing late-night programs to be reruns and cancellations of “Saturday Night Live” for at least next weeks.

Sunday MTV Movie & TV Awards have canceled plans for a star-filled live ceremony in Santa Monica, which the writers planned to picket, and will instead present a taped show.

Production has also been halted on Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and the animated “Big Mouth,” ABC’s Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary,” Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” and the Marvel movie “Blade,” a vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali, among other productions.

Meanwhile, WGA writers and their supporters continue to picket outside Los Angeles-area studios, browsing the lineups from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., where they are. often joined by actors and other celebrities.

As writers, many used their skills to create creative picket signs, including messages such as “Succession without writers is just the apprentice”, “I love your offer as much as you love a angry woman” and “Do the writing thing”. “

Local pickets were conducted at Amazon’s Culver City studio, CBS’s Studio City grounds, Television City, Walt Disney Co.’s Burbank headquarters, Fox Studios grounds, Netflix in Hollywood, Paramount Studios in Hollywood, Sony Studios in Culver City, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. in Burbank.

There was no news of new labor talks planned between the WGA and AMPTP, with some observers saying the strike could last for months.

This is the WGA’s first strike in 15 years, a work stoppage that lasted from November 2007 to February 2008.

WGA Strike Impact: A look at the economic pressure that forced TV and film writers to picket

The WGA is specifically asking for higher residual compensation for streaming programs that have higher viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard fee regardless of a show’s success.

The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increased foreign streaming residuals, and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any material. literary.

WGA officials say on the union’s website that writers “face the most comprehensive attack on pay and working conditions they have seen in a generation.”

“Studios have taken advantage of the transition to streaming to underpay workers in the entertainment industry, including writers in all fields,” according to the union. “Like too many workers in our economy, as corporate profits rise, writers just don’t keep up.”

The AMPTP released a position paper on Thursday outlining its views on some key bargaining points in the union standoff. Responding to a union demand for minimum staffing levels and job guarantees, the alliance argues that such a move “would require the employment of writers, whether or not they are needed for the creative process”.

The alliance also pushed back on streaming residuals, saying the union’s most recent contract gave writers a 46% increase in streaming residuals taking effect in 2022 — increases some writers may not see. than now in their paychecks. The alliance argues that the union’s proposal would represent a 200% increase over current residual rates.

He also called for “a lot more discussion” on the issue of artificial intelligence and suggested that writers “want to be able to use this technology as part of their creative process, without changing how credits are determined.”

“AMPTP member companies remain united in their desire to reach a mutually beneficial agreement for writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship for the thousands of employees who depend on the industry for their livelihood,” according to a statement from the alliance released late Monday. “The AMPTP is ready to engage in discussions with the WGA in an effort to resolve this impasse.”

On Thursday, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said the company is preparing for a WGA walkout and believes viewers won’t see any major impact “for a while.”

“Writers are an essential part of creating content that our audience enjoys, really on all platforms,” ​​Bakish said. “And hopefully we can get to a resolution fairly quickly that works for everyone. But it’s also fair to say there’s a pretty big gap today.

“Obviously, we have planned for this. We have many levers to pull and this will allow us to manage this strike, even if it is a long one. As far as these levers are concerned, we have many. With the exception things like late at night, consumers really won’t notice anything for a while.”

He said the studio also has a wealth of “reality and unscripted” content, as well as sports programming.

“Additionally, we have offshore production, which we moved to take advantage of the pre-strike,” he said.

Outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood on Thursday, a striking WGA member acknowledged Bakish’s views on the walkout, but noted that additional pressure will be put on the studios when labor negotiations begin in the coming weeks with the Directors Guild of America and the actors unions SAG-AFTRA.

“At some point they will run out of content,” writer/producer Peter Paige told KNX News outside Paramount Studios. “At some point there will be no more content. We have the DGA negotiations coming up soon and SAG following right after. And we are all facing the same existential problems, where it is no longer possible to earn a living , a decent life… in this business. So something has to give.”

The strike is also expected to have a far-reaching economic ripple effect on thousands of crew members and other behind-the-scenes workers – as well as impacting businesses near studios such as restaurants that typically serve workers.

The WGA last went on strike in 2007-2008, going out of work for 100 days and halting Hollywood production. This strike was precipitated over compensation for what was then called “new media”, as internet streaming began to reshape the entertainment landscape.

Various estimates from different organizations estimated that the 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.