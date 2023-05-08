“Call The Midwife” Season 12 Episode 8 Recap: The Wedding Bells

Each season, GBH Drama gears up to bring you coverage of the latest and greatest in British drama. This month we return to Poplar for the twelfth season of Call the midwife. With complex medical cases, a heartwarming found family, and more births and deaths than we can count, this series is sure to make you laugh and cry (probably more of the latter, if we’re being honest). GBH Drama Contributor Amanda-Rae Prescott Is Here To Recap The Magic As It Happens.

Season 12 of Call The Midwife finally gives Trixie the happy ending she so richly deserves. However, there are many organizational issues, a tragedy befalling a patient, and stressors leading up to the actual ceremony. Let’s discuss how the season finale wraps up all but one of this season’s storylines.

The Disappearing Tiara

The episode begins a few days before the wedding. Trixies brother Geoffrey arrives from Milan as he gives her away. He also delivers the finished wedding dress and a bag of leftovers. Trixie is delighted to have the Edwardian diamond and sapphire tiara that was passed down from the Aylward family to secure her veil. It’s something old And something blue. There’s a big problem: Matthew finds out his mother sold the tiara to pay for Daddy Aylwards’ celebration cruise and they had less money in the bank than they said. The couple ends up fighting over the tiara. Last minute stress is clearly a factor here.

Cyril then finds Matthew silently contemplating the argument. Cyril picks fresh carrots from the garden for the soup kitchen. Matthew realizes he was way too harsh and also mistakenly assumed that Trixies interest in the tiara was to have the status symbol. Matthew calls Trixie to fully apologize and admits he’s nervous about the wedding. We were glad they made it!

Later, the nurses discover the missing tiara and surprise Trixie with a pillbox made from the remains of the wedding dress. They also sew a blue bow made from the remnants of uniforms to slip inside a seam or anywhere else. There is of course a plot twist. Matthew managed to negotiate the loan of the tiara to the new owner! Although Trixie appreciates the gesture, she tells Matthew that she can’t disappoint her friends by not having a piece of Nonnatus House with her. Awww!!

Dueling Mothers

This week at the clinic, Shelagh examines Lizzie, a first-time mother with a lot of family stress. She arrives at the clinic just after marrying her husband Arnold at the registry office. Her husband is Chinese and her mother and mother-in-law want to be in charge since the baby is the first grandchild on both sides of the family. Lizzie bonds with Shelagh; she saw May in the neighborhood. She wants the baby to have Arnold’s eyes and black hair.

During and after prenatal exams, moms argue about many things, including the baby’s name. Lizzie’s mother wants a British name for the baby while Arnold’s mother wants a traditional Chinese name to match her surname Yu. Dr Turner recommends Lizzie see him in a few days as she has a urinary tract infection and no one wants it to get worse.

Shelagh suggests that Lizzie call the maternity ward as soon as she feels the first pains, because it’s very obvious that she’s caught in the middle of too much drama and will need some quiet time. Arnold eventually puts his foot down and banishes the two moms from the delivery room because of the conflict. Will Lizzie finally get the peace she deserves?

The lucky sweep

Trixie is still seeing patients from the district because she has no intention of stopping after the wedding, and there are still a lot of people who need help. This week she visits Mrs Estelle Hopkins who, like Lizzie, is also expecting her first child. Her husband is a chimney sweep and she offered the old tradition of a chimney sweep to Trixies’ wedding at a reduced price. Trixie declines because her actual ceremony will be in Chelsea and not the East End. Estelle’s labor takes longer than originally planned, but she ends up giving birth to a healthy baby girl.

The future is calling

Nancy secretly applied for a job at a hospital in Surrey a few weeks ago but has not heard from them. Sister Julienne calls her at the office to tell her that the hospital has asked for referrals. Nancy was surprised but said she was tempted by the job offer because she and Colette could live together and offered more money. Word, of course, spreads of the job offer and there is also continued chatter about the Health Board’s threats to shut down Nonnatus.

Trixie accidentally opens Nancy’s acceptance letter. She got the job! Nancy says Shell gives them an answer after the wedding. She needs time to think after all, especially since Nonnatus has given her and Collete a community and a family. Trixie also thinks about the future as she prepares to move in with Matthew.

Speaking of the threats to shut down Nonnatus, there is significant development on that front. Cyril puts on his civil engineering cap to inspect the building. He says the council ordered it, but of course that makes Phyllis a little nervous. Phyllis tells Sister Julienne about the threats and the news from Nancy. She says she feels what parents must feel when children are ready to leave home. Sister Julienne agrees, but then reveals that she negotiated a two-year partnership with St. Cuthberts to bring in new trainee midwives. Also, Matthew bought the Nonnatus House building from the council for an undisclosed sum, which wipes their rent slate clean!! It’s a cause for celebration!!!

Spa evening

Geoffrey is disappointed that Trixies’ bachelorette party isn’t taking place at a club or bar. He didn’t get the memo that Trixie completely gave up alcohol. She was supposed to take the day off to go to the health farm (a very interesting development in British slang) but her friends decided to bring spa comforts to Nonnatus House. Honestly, free pedicures, facials and massages for the wedding party and close friends is a great idea instead of the usual drunken mayhem. It was great to see Phyllis and the Sisters without their uniforms as well.

Logistic incidents

November 23 has finally arrived and of course you can’t organize a wedding without last minute problems. The groomsmen suits are all too small. Colette has a nosebleed that won’t go away and blood gets on her bridesmaids’ dresses. All the flowers were delivered to the wrong place. Worst of all, there’s a sudden problem with the venue for the wedding reception. The wedding party stayed at the hotel the night before. As they prepare to leave, the fire alarms start ringing. Many people dismissed it as an exercise. It turns out that by the time Trixie and Matthews’ ceremony begins, there’s a complete fire. What’s going to happen?

The accident

Lizzie quietly tells Arnold that she is feeling the onset of labor pains so they quietly leave for the maternity ward. On the way, they turn past the Turners towards the church. Ahead of them, the Turners hear a loud crash. They rush to figure out what happened and see Lizzie unconscious and Arnold very confused. Dr. Turner asks passers-by to call the ambulance. He examines Lizzie and determines that she has had a heart attack. She’s medically dead but the baby still has a heartbeat. Dr. Turner asks for a screen so he can perform an emergency caesarean section. Lizzies baby girl is delivered safely and the ambulance comes to check on the baby and Arnold. Dr. Turner asks Arnold if there is anyone he should call and he immediately tells his mother and Lizzies mother. Although it’s a tragedy, the only bright light in this situation is that the mothers have stopped bickering to focus on helping Arnold. He named his daughter Lizzie after his wife.

Get me to church on time

Sister Monica Joan has recovered from the worst infection of the past week, but she is still not fully recovered. The reading she had originally chosen for the wedding is no longer the one she wants to do. She still feels tired and says she won’t attend the ceremony after all. Sister Veronica agrees to stay to make sure she’s okay. Sister Veronica thought she had gone to bed but turns out Sister Monica Joan isn’t here! Sister Veronica hops on the scooter and goes to church just in case. Meanwhile, Sister Monica Joan pulls up in a taxi at the church just in time to hear the priest ask for objections to the wedding. We were glad she did!

It’s nice to see everyone from Nonnatus House and the wider community on the pews. Unfortunately, Lucille isn’t there, which suggests that what Cyril said about her in the last episode means that’s probably the end of her story on the show. The Trixies wedding dress is stunning and reminiscent of Jackie O! As Geoffrey walks down the aisle, Jonty tries to hug her, which is super endearing. Sister Monica Joan ends up changing her reading after all and swapping the Bible verses for a poem by Robert Louis Stevenson. All the little drama is worth watching Trixie and Matthew vow to spend the rest of their lives together!

Poplar saves the day

Trixie is not informed of the hotel fire until the wedding photos are taken outside the church. After the photos, everyone returns to Nonnatus House. Dr. Turner tells everyone to get out. It turns out that in the meantime the community has mobilized to save the wedding reception! There are refreshments, food, games and all kinds of donated supplies. Many former patients felt bad about the hotel fire and wanted to give back. The episode ends with a view of all of our favorite characters enjoying the reception.

Season 12 of Call the midwife has been quite a trip! It’s too early to predict what Season 13 will bring to Nonnatus House, but at least we can expect more pregnant women and more sick residents of Poplar.