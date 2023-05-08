Entertainment
East Bay actor Billy MacLellan wins second ACTRA award for narrating Cape Breton novel
SYDNEY, NS As soon as gravel hit his feet getting out of a car last week in Toronto, Billy MacLellan was immediately whisked back to the dusty roads of Cape Breton where he grew up and discovered his love for acting.
The gravel, a rare find underfoot in the concrete jungle of Toronto, lay outside the ballroom of the Palais Royal, host site of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Artists awards. of the radio (ACTRA) of this year, on April 26.
MacLellan, dressed in dress shoes, was up for the voice award for Outstanding Gender Nonconforming Performance or Male Voice at the ceremony.
When the cameras at the presentation turned on him as an indicator that he had won, he immediately wished he had prepared some kind of speech to celebrate. Fortunately, the gravel he rode shortly before inspired the words that followed from the podium.
As soon as my dress shoes hit the gravel, I felt like the universe was going, Hey, you just remember where you’re from. And so that’s what I mentioned on stage.
Gillis Lake Road, East Bay, in particular, is where the now two-time ACTRA Award winner grew up. He attended Riverview High just down the street where Cape Breton author Hugh MacLennan’s Each Mans Son was required reading when he was in Grade 11.
I wanted it badly
MacLellan loved this book and when the opportunity to tell it arose, he wanted it and really wanted it. Like him, it is truly a Cape Breton story.
I was so excited I called my agent and said and I never do this You gotta find a way for me to get this job, said MacLellan, who owns two first editions of the novel including the one is signed.
The audition was an audio file he recorded in his trailer while filming the TV show Pretty Hard Cases. McGill-Queens University Press wrote back to him with a few notes of things they wanted to change and, just like that, he got the job.
I was super excited for five minutes, MacLellan said. And then I got scared because I had never done an audiobook before. And when I started flipping through the, just the mass of the book and the number of characters, and doing them all, I got scared.
Six years of theater school, three at Concordia and another three at the National Theater School, and the solid background in text work from those years, helped him regain his confidence doing good work on the project.
Passed with highlighters
To prepare further, he read the entirety once, then came back to it with highlighters, a different color for each of the characters.
I went back and figured out all the points where I would actually need to breathe and put a little flag at those points, MacLellan said. It might be the most amount of work I’ve ever done for a project, but it was purely based on the fear of not doing a good job.
His perseverance and preparation paid off with his second ACTRA award which MacLellan says sits on his mantelpiece along with the one he won for his role in the CBC radio drama called Afghanada in 2012.
When he listened to his recording of Each Mans Son, MacLellan thought it was something to leave behind, which isn’t always what it feels like after an acting job.
Sometimes you hope no one ever sees this thing, he said. But with this one, I thought, it’s just a culmination of all the work I’ve done and been through. It was just like one of those jobs that the universe said, Yeah, this job was meant to be and you’re on your way. I was super surprised at the nomination and very grateful.
Other projects
As for other current projects, MacLellan has written and starred in a short film called Camp Tipsy, about kids at a camp for problem drinkers, which he says is doing very well on the festival circuit.
He has also written a feature film and is very pleased with the first draft he has just completed. The next steps for this project are to get it into the hands of a producer in Halifax and then shoot it in Nova Scotia.
MacLellan said he would love to shoot everything in Cape Breton, but said it becomes very expensive once a production strays too far from Halifax. However, he promises that at least one day of this production will be shot in Cape Breton, where his film career began.
You can find his Each Mans Son audiobook narration on Audible Canada, iTunes, local libraries and digital platforms.
