Road rage driver hits pedestrians at West Hollywood crosswalk





deputies in West Hollywood are looking for the driver of a Mini Cooper who was caught on dashcam footage plowing in several pedestrians in a pedestrian crossing on Sunday morning, even leaving with one of the pedestrians still on the hood of the car. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and N. San Vicente Boulevard. In the video, a Mini Cooper is seen moving to the right, from the left turn lane in front of Anton Strubchevskyi’s car, to the crosswalk, where several people were crossing the street. A pedestrian then ran up to the Mini Cooper, slamming the rear window which then shattered. After that, the driver then continued through the intersection, turned left, and hit three people in the crosswalk, continuing with one person still stuck on the bonnet of the Mini Cooper. SUGGESTED: Road rage suspect caught on camera arrested in Garden Grove “I was in shock. I didn’t have time to think about what was going on,” Strubchevskyi said. “Because it’s like two, three seconds, boom. Something’s going on in the street. Crazy driving, people flying, person on top of another car driving away. It’s like a movie, you know? It’s crazy.” Three people were sent to hospital. Strubchevskyi said he gave the dash cam footage to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, which is across the street from where it all happened, minutes after the crash. Anyone with information about the accident or the driver has been asked to call the department at 310-855-8850.

