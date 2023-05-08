Leaked Kareena Kapoor’s “You Were Rude Saif, I’m Hurt” Chat With Saif Goes Viral, Fans React





Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dating phase with Saif Ali Khan was filled with excitement, pursuit and lots of love. Everyone remembers that Saif Ali Khan was seduced by the Kapoor girl, so much so that he had her name inscribed on his arms, which was very important at the time. However, like all couples, they too have had their share of fights and ruthna manana over the years. Recently, Kareena’s chat with Saif from their dating years leaked on the internet, and netizens got hilarious reactions. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s old conversation with Saif Ali Khan leaked A few days ago, Reddit was abuzz with Kareena and Saif’s former cat who was snapped by a photographer. The video was one of the promotions for Kareena and Saif’s film, Kurban 2009. Kareena was in the middle of a heated conversation with Saif via text message. She was sipping her coffee while texting Saif, when a camera zoomed in on her phone. Recommend Reading: Priyanka Chopra Goes Shopping With Daughter Malti, Little Girl Looks Cute In Cherry Print Dress Watch the video here! In the conversation, it sounded like Saif was trying to calm down Kareena, who looked super angry. Saif’s message read: “Jaan…sorry baby…will delay the trial until 9am, okay?” To this, Kareena replied: “You were rude Saif, I’m hurt.” Netizens reacted to Kareena and Saif’s lively chat Netizens were quick to react to Kareena’s leaked conversation with Saif. One user pointed out she was laughing as she texted “I’m hurt”. Another highlighted the drama between Saif and Kareena. A netizen also noticed the dedication of the paps, who tried to pan the camera on Kareena’s phone. The love story of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had acted in quite a few films before falling in love with each other on the set of To consult. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kareena confessed that she thought her film, pile, would be the turning point in his career, but fate had other plans. However, the film had helped her find her “dream man”, Saif Ali Khan. And rest, as we all say, is history! Kareena and Saif have been married for over ten years. They also have two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehnagir Ali Khan. Bebo often shares glimpses of her happily ever after on her IG feed. What do you think of this heated argument between Kareena and Saif since their meeting phase? Next Read: Karan Deol and her fiancé, Drisha’s wedding date is revealed, the couple will wed in June AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Or iOS (Apple)

