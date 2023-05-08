The CW’s Canceled DC Multiverse Crossover Revealed by Actor





A promising crossover almost happened between star girl and other DC TV shows, such as Arrowverse the flash. While star girl was unceremoniously canceled by The CW, the Brec Bassinger-led series managed to deliver an interesting ending in Season 3. Additionally, it also featured a mini crossover with the flash when John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick appeared in two episodes (including the finale) and a surprise but brief return for Stargirl in Titans Season 4. Abandoned Crossover Plan For Stargirl Revealed CC During an appearance at Starfury Conventions, DC star Brec Bassinger confirmed, via Discussing Film’s Ben Rolfthat an Arrowverse crossover between star girl And the flash was discussed by the writers of the CW series before ultimately being dropped. While Jay Garrick appeared in star girlsome fans are claiming Grant Gustin’s Flash crosses the multiverse and heads to Blue Valley. Bassinger also revealed during the Q&A portion that the plan for star girl Season 4 – which was also scrapped – was to explore DC Multiverse, crossing over with other superhero shows following this storyline setup in titans recent season. In a previous interview, Bassinger pointed out that there is “talks are ongoing” about “little crossover cameo situation,” but “Nothing in particular” For the flash arrived: So I just know how to talk to Geoff [Johns], our showrunner nothing specific to “The Flash”. But [there are] other things there [are]speak again [about] a little crossover cameo situation. And were actually working on schedules, so hopefully that works out because clearly last time it didn’t. But I would say stay optimistic, they are still pushing for it. Although the show was canceled by The CW, Bassinger Express hopes to do a Stargirl-focused movie in the DCU at some point in the future. Predicting The Flash & Stargirl Crossover Story See a focused multiverse star girl story would certainly have opened up some exciting possibilities for the Brec Bassinger-led series. the flash Season 9 finale crossover with Arrow revealed that Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen was told the multiverse existed after being unaware of its existence after the Criss on Infinite Earths event. This reveal would have set up future multiverse storylines where Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster will likely be involved. Whether star girl Season 4 would have been greenlit, then the crossover with the flash this was supposed to happen in previous seasons could have been done. It’s possible the crossover features a similar storyline that happened between Gustin’s Flash and Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl first meeting. During this episode, Flash accidentally traveled to Supergirl’s Earth-38, which ultimately set up many of the Girl of Steel’s appearances in the wider Arrowverse. It’s possible that the abandoned crossover between Flash and Stargirl ended up doing the same for Courtney Whitmore. Unfortunately, that never happened. star girl Season 3 is available to stream on The CW app.

