Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss says inclusion standards ‘make me vomit’





AActor Richard Dreyfuss has publicly stated that he bemoans inclusive standards in Hollywood. Dreyfuss, known for his role in Jaws and, more recently, Murder in Yellowstone City, appeared for a television interview with Margaret Hoover on Friday, where Hoover asked him about the changes to the 2024 Oscars. From then on, films eligible for best picture will have to have a certain percentage cast or crew from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups. ANT-MAN’S EVANGELINE LILLY DEPLANTS A SOCIETY THAT VILLAINIZES MASCULINITY IN MEN Hoover asked Dreyfuss what he thought of the new standards. “They make me throw up,” Dreyfuss said. “Because it’s an art form, it’s also a business form, and it makes money, but it’s an art. And nobody should tell me, as an artist, that I have to give in to the newest and most current idea of ​​what morality is.” The Oscar-winning actor, who has twice been nominated for an Oscar as ‘best actor’, laughed at the idea that people’s feelings are hurt by art. Dreyfuss said that in his opinion there is no “minority or majority in the country to be taken care of” to the point of receiving additional special treatment. “It’s so condescending,” Dreyfuss said of the guidelines. “It’s so thoughtless and treating people like children.” CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Hoover pushed the actor on his opinion on blackface, which he defended. Dreyfuss explained that in 1965, Lawrence Olivier was the last white actor to play the Shakespearean character of Othello “brilliantly”, according to him. As another example, he said that anyone could act in The merchant of Venice even though they weren’t Jewish. Dreyfuss warned moviegoers to “expect” that their feelings will be hurt in future films.

