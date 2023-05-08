Sofia Richie Brings Hollywood Glamor to Cheer on Dad Lionel at Coronation Concert





We can’t follow Sofia Richie Grange. Fresh from her viral TikTok wedding in the South of France and her idyllic honeymoon in the Maldives, Lionel Richie’s daughter landed in London to watch her superstar father perform at the King’s Coronation Concert. The 24-year-old will be so proud of her father, watching him sing to royalty at Windsor Castle on Sunday night. Are we all going to dance on the ceiling? You bet we will. Lionel Richie and his daughter Sofia Richie are extremely close Dressed to impress, the young fashionista – who tied the knot in April wearing three custom-designed Chanel wedding dresses – posed on Instagram hours before the concert started wearing a raspberry two-piece suit and an incredible bag 469 from the chic Parisian brand Destree. ©Instagram Sofia Richie in costume and boot ready for coronation concert A pair of pointed black strappy shoes and matching jewelry on the back complete the look. If you’re looking to copy Sofia’s chic style, we’ve found this incredible raspberry pink costume from Warehouse. GET THE LOOK FOR LESS Captioning the series of photos, she wrote: ‘On my way to see Lionel Richie’ followed by an emoji of a man with a crown on his head. Her fans loved her look, with one saying, “So stylish,” while another wrote, “Love your style,” and a third said dramatically, “I mean, we’re all dead.” If you’re feeling inspired after seeing Sofia fully dressed, check out even more costume options! Scroll down to see our affordable favourites. Cool costumes that will also have you dancing on the ceiling! H&M suit in blue This blue suit is guaranteed to fly off the virtual rails.

M&S Satin Look Relaxed Suit – Pink M&S nailed it with this stunning pink suit.

Reiss Hollie Suit in Neutral Reiss always makes a great costume and this perfect power costume is ideal for an elegant event.

River Island Suit – Purple This costume is absolutely stunning. I don’t think it will last long – it’s just beautiful. Perfect to take you on in the summer.

Forever Unique x Tara May Suit in Lilac This is a limited edition from fashion influencer Tara May’s selection, and we know it will sell out fast.

ME + EM Pantsuit in Cotton Candy Pink It’s been called a “Forever” costume for a reason. This suit combines a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg pants in a pretty pastel hue.

Mango fuchsia linen suit Ok we’re loving this hot pink suit from Mango, if you’ve got a wedding on the agenda this could make a great affordable option.

Karen Millen Costume in Ecru Perfect for those looking for a very chic white/ecru suit.

Coast suit in pink A bright pink suit looks chic with a capital C.

& Other Stories suit in light beige This costume consists of pants, a blazer and a very trendy waistcoat. I love how fresh it looks. If you have afternoon tea booked, this might be a nice outfit to wear.

Mint green velvet suit in pink Now that’s a fabulous costume!

Oasis x Rachel Stevens Costume in Green If you’re looking to be bold this summer, this bright green suit will be a real on-trend look.

ASOS Edition glitter suit in ivory Calling all future brides…

Boden Fluid fox jumpsuit This costume is a real keeper and could be perfect for a special occasion.

Ted Baker suit in lilac This lovely lilac costume will be a keeper for years to come.

