UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after truck rollovers





UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested for driving under the influence early Sunday morning in Hollywood, Calif., after his truck crashed into two cars parked outside a nightclub. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest to ABC Los Angeles. Ferguson’s truck rolled onto its side and the airbags deployed.





Tony Ferguson has lost five straight fights. Getty Images





Tony Ferguson’s car flipped on its side after the accident. Twitter/@abc7marccr He refused to take a field sobriety test and was uncooperative at the scene, according to TMZ. Witnesses told the outlet that Ferguson, 39, reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He faces a DUI misdemeanor and could also face a license suspension for refusing to take the field sobriety test.





Tony Ferguson is the former UFC lightweight champion. Getty Images One of the cars Ferguson crashed in reportedly belonged to rapper Cash Gotti, who posted a video of his damaged Mercedes on his Instagram story. Former UFC lightweight champion Ferguson has lost his last five fights and currently holds a 25-8 record. He recently lost to Nate Diaz by submission on September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas.





Rapper Cash Gotti posted a video of his damaged Mercedes on his Instagram. Instagram / @cashgotti_sl Ferguson’s wife, Cristina Servin, filed a restraining order against him in 2019, later saying it was an attempt to get him mental health help. Servin dropped the restraining order a month later. Police had responded to several domestic incidents before they sought the restraining order, including accusations of threats that caused Servin to leave their home and Ferguson to change the locks on their home after taking their son from 2 years.





Tony Ferguson punches Justin Gaethje during their fight on May 9, 2020. Zuffa LLC “Tony Ferguson is a good husband and a good father to our son,” Servin said in a 2019 statement. to be the best he can be, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter.” Ferguson captured the lightweight title with a submission win over Kevin Lee in 2017 but was stripped of his belt shortly after after being unable to fight due to injury. He lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje in 2019 in a bid to reclaim his lightweight title, beginning his recent losing streak.

