The Weekly: Opinion Writer Micah Sandy talks Week 6 The Weekly: Opinion Writer

On this week’s episode of The Weekly, Opinion Editor Micah Sandy talks about how the Opinion Section differentiates itself from the rest of The Daily, the unique process of editing Opinion pieces and his favorite thing to do outside the newsroom.

MIKA ELLISON: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Mika Ellison. It’s The Weekly: a podcast that breaks down our top headlines each week. This week, I spoke with Opinion Editor and Medill freshman Micah Sandy about the past six weeks.

[music]

MIKA ELLISON: Thank you very much for being there!

MICHA SANDY: Of course, thank you for having me!

MIKA ELLISON: Could you tell me about what you do on a daily basis?

MICHA SANDY: I am the Daily’s Opinion Editor for this quarter. And I edit all opinion pieces that come in, whether from contributing writers or columnists. Opinion differs from reporting in that instead of having multiple sources quoted throughout and the reporter acting as the uniform voice that brings all those voices together with information, we have a writer – a contributing writer who sent something, either a columnist who decides to write on a particular topic – write about his thoughts.

MIKA ELLISON: In the Daily, the Opinion section is separate from the rest of the newspaper. Journalists who choose to write for Opinion cannot report for other bureaus during that quarter. Columnists and contributors follow the same rule. I asked Micah if he had any idea what the purpose of our Opinion section is for the community at large.

MICHA SANDY: I believe the main goals of a post are to serve a community, making sure everyone is well informed and sharing what’s going on, and what other members of the community are thinking, through interviews. And having a forum where community members can share their opinion – beyond maybe the three sentences of their interview that will be shared in an article – I think that’s something really important, because you can really develop something you think about and something you might be passionate about in a longer form. And for readers, it’s someone in your community sharing this or someone connected to your community. I think that’s something readers want to know, ultimately.

MIKA ELLISON: Micah’s previous job at Winter Quarter was editor, which can be quite different from opinion, so I asked him: What made you decide to apply to be an opinion editor?

MICHA SANDY: I remember when I was editing here for copy, my favorite pieces to edit were from the opinion desk because they got the most votes. I think (it’s) because of the nature of the office, in terms of having 700 to 900 words for yourself to express your opinions, experiences and point of view. And even though I never met the contributing writers I edited copy for, or never heard from them, when I read their articles, because of their perspective, it was almost like if I could hear their voices. And that was something that I really admired. When I joined Le Quotidien, I first thought of getting into reporting because reporting is what excites me. But more than that, I really like getting to know people. And I thought there’s no better way to do that than editing opinion pieces, since you’re guiding someone through every step of the editing. And you see the raw version, the raw draft of what they want to share, and then how that can blossom.

MIKA ELLISON: Recently, the Audio and Opinion desks worked together to get opinion writers to read their stories aloud, so their stories could be heard in their voice. I asked Micah how the project started.

MICHA SANDY: I was surprised by the number of yeses we got. Because we have it, right now, as an opt-in feature. I ask everyone who writes for Opinion if they would like to record an audio cut, in an effort to preserve the tone they intend to portray in their article, and also to increase accessibility for multitasking and people who could really benefit from reading and listening to a song at the same time, or just listening to the song out loud. And I’m really excited to see what it all looks like at the end of the term.

MIKA ELLISON: How has being a Opinion Editor enabled you to engage with the wider North West community?

MICHA SANDY: Being able to connect with contributing writers and people who write for Opinion has really meant a lot to me this term. Get to know what they’ve been through and also what they’re thinking, in a way that you may not be able to understand in your chat room, or in a brief conversation at lunch, or when you walk past them near The Rock. To have that experience of proofreading it or writing it that way, and then helping it come to fruition by having a finished article that gets published – you get to know someone in general, in a whole different way.

MIKA ELLISON: Many opinion pieces are submitted to The Daily by students or alumni, and they are all edited by the opinion writer. When sorting through submissions, what are you looking for?

MICHA SANDY: We are primarily looking for connections with the North West community, with the community of Evanston. If you are a North West student and want to write about any topic, you are more than welcome. And if you’re a Northwestern alumnus, or a professor, faculty member (or have) a direct connection to Northwestern, you’re more than welcome to write for Opinion.

MIKA ELLISON: Micah also spoke about ensuring that opinion pieces are kept separate from other aspects of The Daily, and the bureau’s policy on which opinion pieces to publish.

MICHA SANDY: The other criteria we have is to have nothing hateful or incitement to violence. Other than that, we don’t censor voices, as we respect people’s opinions. And we certainly don’t invalidate anything that meets the criteria that we have. And we make sure that we distinguish that the opinions expressed in opinion pieces are not those shared by staff members or editors, or the publication as a whole, with a blurb at the end that shares the author’s email address, and then also invites people who are really passionate about an article they’ve read and would like to share an answer about it, or respond to it.

MIKA ELLISON: Do you have to be an opinionated person to write for Opinion desk?

MICHA SANDY: Definitely not. Sometimes a misconception is that opinion pieces are like the argumentative essays you get assigned to in high school where you have to back up your arguments with facts. And if you’re trying to make a point, definitely back it up with facts or some other form of evidence or experience. But not all opinion pieces have to be like this. You can just write to share your own experiences – of the Northwestern community, your time so far at Northwestern, and your time so far at Evanston. And you are definitely free to write anything. Opinion can be anything you want it to be.

MIKA ELLISON: Speaking of opinions, I wanted to ask you what your opinions are on the newsroom, where we spend a lot of time. First things first: what’s your favorite newsroom snack?

MICHA SANDY: My favorite snack in the newsroom has to be protein bars. Personally, I’m a fan of Quest. So because the newsroom is in Norris, I conveniently head to the market and honestly buy myself any protein bar they have. And it’s a great snack that keeps me full during the hours they spend here. And that complements my workouts.

MIKA ELLISON: Speaking of time outside of the newsroom, what’s your favorite way to relax and create some balance in your life as a student journalist?

MICHA SANDY: The gym. I train six times a week, and I’ve been doing it for a few years. It’s something that, outside of my school schedule, has really helped me develop a sense of routine. And I prioritize the gym the same way I prioritize brushing my teeth. I just see it as something very important to me. And it’s the only time in the day that I don’t have any other concerns whatsoever, other than, “How many reps am I doing? How many minutes are left before my lesson? Do I go to the bench or do I go to the dumbbells? »

MIKA ELLISON: Finally, if the Opinion desk had a motto, what do you think it would be?

MICHA SANDY: Write to your heart’s content, within 700 to 900 words.

MIKA ELLISON: Perfect! Thank you very much, Micah.

MICHA SANDY: Of course. Thank you very much for having me. It was quite fun.

[music]

