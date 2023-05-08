Bollywood actor | Vidyut Jammwal chose The Telegraph to accompany him to Kalighat and tour Kolkata

When Vidyut Jammwal says his heart and soul resides in Kolkata, he really means it. That’s because the Bollywood action star spent quite a bit of his youthful years in the city, and so his attachment to Kolkata runs much deeper than the clichéd love for him. rosogolla And Mishti doi.

Last week, Vidyut was in Kolkata to promote his latest film IB71, a spy thriller based on real events, but that may have been incidental. Nothing makes the man who revisits the idea of ​​fitness, honesty and outspokenness happier time after time than landing in the city he describes as unquestionably one of his favorites. What made Vidyut, 42, happier was the opportunity to visit Kalighat, and The telegraph was only too happy to accompany him when he asked us to accompany him.

A fulfillment darshan later we came out to huge crowds chanting Commando, Commando! the name of the Vidyuts superhit action franchise, which now has three movies with a sea of ​​outstretched hands reaching out to the actor. For a lucky few who managed to get close despite the safety ring around Vidyut, the actor made sure he obliged most of them, reaching out to others for a handshake or a high. -five. the casuals arrived at his car, all you could see were endless rows of bobbleheads jostling for space and waiting to get closer to their favorite star.

Vidyut made sure he didn’t send a single fan home unhappy to click on groupfies perched on the side of his car to engage in conversation with those in the immediate vicinity to hand out T-shirts saying, I train like Vidyut Jammwal. That’s what I work for, that’s my reward…the love of so many people, Vidyut later said t2 as we got an in-ring view of the man’s crazy fandom. And then, as we drove around the city, we had to talk about all things Kolkata!

What are your best memories of your childhood in Kolkata?

My dad (who was in the army) was posted here twice and we lived in Fort William at Turf View. I went to school in KV (Kendriya Vidyalaya) Fort William, my sister studied in Loreto and my brother in St Xaviers College. Apart from Rishikesh, Kolkata is my favorite city.

I would go to College Street. There were favorite places…like there was this alley somewhere behind Park Street and I would buy jeans there for 60 bucks! (Laughs) There was Fancy Market in Kidderpore where we loved going. Man, the best shoes, the best watches… we’ll do it. Kolkata is a place I want to come whenever I like the city, there is nothing I don’t like in Kolkata.

I was born in Kanpur, then we came to Kolkata and stayed there for three years. After that we moved to Pithoragarh (in Uttarakhand) and then to Punjab. So basically I’ve been everywhere….

For people who only come to town for a day or two, it’s really hard to convince them of what the city is and how much I love it. Today I brought a photographer friend here from England and asked him to photograph Calcutta from his perspective. The way he looks at India is not the way we who have lived here all our lives look at it. I can’t wait to see how he films the city.

You told me in the past how you wanted to come to Kolkata for the promotions of almost all your films but it hadn’t happened…

So far! That’s why I’m so happy today. I think there’s something that drew me to this city this time around, and it’s not just the promotions of IB71. The last time I was here was during Durga Puja, with the unit from one of my films. The crew left and I decided to stay one more night. I loved it…it was like a carnival. It was also the time when I went out early in the morning and went to see New Market. I wanted to see how it had changed. (A little later, walking through AC Market had Vidyut excited. He stayed the same! When nobody knew about malls in India, we had AC Market here...).

I love New Market Lane next to Oberoi (Grand). And, of course, the kathi drives down Park Street.

I believe you have a particular affinity for the eastern part of the country…

I like the northeast. Two years ago, my hairstylist and I traveled the Northeast incognito and loved it. It was one of the best trips ever! As a child, I visited Shillong because my Mom (uncle), who was in the army, was posted there. My earliest memories of Shillong are of me thinking the sheets we slept on were wet because it was so cold!

Can you walk around any part of the country incognito?

It is difficult. I tried to walk around with a mask but I think my structure and the way I walk gives it away. I don’t have much time to spend with my dog, whose name is Salvador Dali (smiles). One day, I decided to take her for a walk to the beach near my house. I had a long-sleeved T-shirt and shorts, with a cap and a mask. And while Dali and I were passing, these groups of boys started shouting: Always Commando! Why do you stay??!



I was waiting for this call from the Divine, Vidyut says to t2 after his darshan from Kalighat Temple



You are doing a very good job here. More power to you, Vidyut told this grinning crowd-policing fan



Fans lined up for handshakes and high-fives



Vidyut with fans in Kalighat

With a visit to Kalighat on your itinerary today, would you say you are more religious or spiritual?

I went through all the phases. I was brought up in an ashram (in Kerala) so I had religion as an important part of my life. Vedic studies are part of my life repertoire. Right now, I’m in the kind of phase where I believe in everything. My experiences in life have made me more aware and more tolerant. Honestly, I feel like being spiritual limits me and I also think it’s a term that’s often used loosely and in the wrong context.

Do you speak Bengali?

I could actually speak about 11 Indian languages. A few days ago I was telling someone that if you don’t speak a language for five years, you’ll go blank. Malayalam is my first language, but now I feel like I’m lying to people if I tell them I lived in Kerala because I can’t speak it at all! I could speak Bengali when I was in Kolkata, it was part of my everyday vocabulary here, but now I can’t say a word. When I worked with Rukmini Maitra (for his 2021 film parents), she made me talk a little(smiles). Bengali is certainly the most melodious language.

Food is an integral part of Kolkata. Favorites?

I am not at all greedy, I never have been. But what I really, really love is Jhalmuri. (Vidyut helped himself to some jhalmuri on this trip.) I like to make this too, but with a lot more mustard oil than usual.

Speaking of food and hospitality, my sisters’ first job in 1991 was at the Taj Bengal. I remember Sanjay Dutt came to promote Khalnayak and I stayed there and was so excited to see it!

The first five star hotel I stayed in when I was four years old was The Oberoi Grand and it was the first time I saw a phone in the bathroom! (Laughs) I went and stayed at the hotel when I became an actor and they had this huge cake for me that said, Mr. Vidyut Jammwal, we are honored to have you here. This cake did it for me, it felt like a feat, the first hotel I stayed in tells me years later that it’s an honor to have me there. I went back and told my mother about it. This kind of happiness cannot be compared to money or fame.