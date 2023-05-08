‘God is working’: Actor Mackenzie Mauzy talks about the Lord’s faithfulness amid life’s trials

Very often in life, it is through trials that God really works.

Actor Mackenzie Mauzy, best known for portraying Rapunzel in Disneys 2014 film Into the Woods, recently spoke with CBN’s Faithwire to learn how to navigate who you are amid challenges.

This realization came after filming his new project, Sun Moon, a film premiering on May 5 on the faith-based streaming platform Pure Flix. The film tells the story of Kelsey, played by Mauzy, as she accepts missionary work in Taiwan after her life is turned upside down when she is left at the altar by her then-fiancé.

[Kelseys] trip, I think, is relatable,” the actor said. Feeling like you’re at one of your lowest points and having to navigate who you are on the other side and what your purpose is, and even redefining your relationship with God.

I think it’s a powerful story and journey to go through something where you realize that God is working, even in the most difficult times of your life, she continued. And that kind of sounds cliché or banal when people say it when you cross [a difficult time]until you experience it and look back.

All people face challenges at different times in their lives, some more difficult than others. The reality of difficulty is so certain in this life, in fact, that it is repeatedly touched upon throughout Scripture.

Perhaps one of the most popular references to the adversity Christians face is found in the New Testament book of James, where James, the brother of Jesus, wrote: Regard it as pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of any kind, because you know that the trial of your faith produces perseverance (James 1:2-3, NIV).

Finding the kind of joy James so often referred to requires people to set aside their perceptions, Mauzy said, of what life should be like.

My expectations of what life should be like ended up limiting me and I think blocking that vision of all my life could be or even already was, the 34-year-old reflected. And sometimes it’s at or through tough times that that perspective can really come. I think about everything [our trials]God is working in a way so much bigger than I could have imagined myself.

I understand that these things may seem clichéd, she admitted. But there’s evidence in my life, when I look back and think, I’m really grateful for that. We all go through difficult times and it’s important to be able to lean on each other and know each other’s stories.

At several points in his life, Mauzy admitted to having felt that all his personal or professional work had been for nothing. And says that’s when she let go of her control and time and time again is when God did something beyond my imagination.

Mauzys’ role in Sun Moon served as a reminder that there is a purpose to pain in this life. She explained that she had to deal with significant heartache and the loss of loved ones who died at a young age.

It’s by tapping into those personal tragedies, Mauzy said, that helped her tell her characters’ stories.

I think having had those experiences, that emotional life lives in me, she explained. I’m not one of those actors who tries to think about my own life when I play; I want to get out of my way and get into character. But I think having those experiences definitely influences my ability to be able to play them believable, hopefully.

Ultimately, Mauzy said she hopes the film will encourage people who are going through a tough time or have been through a tough time and serves as a reminder of how God can work through these in ways you open up to things you might not have. seen otherwise, if you had not been arrested.

