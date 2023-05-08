Entertainment
‘God is working’: Actor Mackenzie Mauzy talks about the Lord’s faithfulness amid life’s trials
Very often in life, it is through trials that God really works.
Actor Mackenzie Mauzy, best known for portraying Rapunzel in Disneys 2014 film Into the Woods, recently spoke with CBN’s Faithwire to learn how to navigate who you are amid challenges.
This realization came after filming his new project, Sun Moon, a film premiering on May 5 on the faith-based streaming platform Pure Flix. The film tells the story of Kelsey, played by Mauzy, as she accepts missionary work in Taiwan after her life is turned upside down when she is left at the altar by her then-fiancé.
Listen to the latest episode of the CBNs Quick Start podcast
[Kelseys] trip, I think, is relatable,” the actor said. Feeling like you’re at one of your lowest points and having to navigate who you are on the other side and what your purpose is, and even redefining your relationship with God.
I think it’s a powerful story and journey to go through something where you realize that God is working, even in the most difficult times of your life, she continued. And that kind of sounds cliché or banal when people say it when you cross [a difficult time]until you experience it and look back.
All people face challenges at different times in their lives, some more difficult than others. The reality of difficulty is so certain in this life, in fact, that it is repeatedly touched upon throughout Scripture.
Perhaps one of the most popular references to the adversity Christians face is found in the New Testament book of James, where James, the brother of Jesus, wrote: Regard it as pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of any kind, because you know that the trial of your faith produces perseverance (James 1:2-3, NIV).
Finding the kind of joy James so often referred to requires people to set aside their perceptions, Mauzy said, of what life should be like.
My expectations of what life should be like ended up limiting me and I think blocking that vision of all my life could be or even already was, the 34-year-old reflected. And sometimes it’s at or through tough times that that perspective can really come. I think about everything [our trials]God is working in a way so much bigger than I could have imagined myself.
I understand that these things may seem clichéd, she admitted. But there’s evidence in my life, when I look back and think, I’m really grateful for that. We all go through difficult times and it’s important to be able to lean on each other and know each other’s stories.
At several points in his life, Mauzy admitted to having felt that all his personal or professional work had been for nothing. And says that’s when she let go of her control and time and time again is when God did something beyond my imagination.
Mauzys’ role in Sun Moon served as a reminder that there is a purpose to pain in this life. She explained that she had to deal with significant heartache and the loss of loved ones who died at a young age.
It’s by tapping into those personal tragedies, Mauzy said, that helped her tell her characters’ stories.
I think having had those experiences, that emotional life lives in me, she explained. I’m not one of those actors who tries to think about my own life when I play; I want to get out of my way and get into character. But I think having those experiences definitely influences my ability to be able to play them believable, hopefully.
Ultimately, Mauzy said she hopes the film will encourage people who are going through a tough time or have been through a tough time and serves as a reminder of how God can work through these in ways you open up to things you might not have. seen otherwise, if you had not been arrested.
To learn more about Sun Moon or stream the film starting May 5,Click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/god-working-actor-mackenzie-mauzy-talks-about-lords-faithfulness-amid-lifes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sharad Pawar surprised by Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ religious slogans, says Congress will win in Karnataka | Karnataka News-2
- ‘God is working’: Actor Mackenzie Mauzy talks about the Lord’s faithfulness amid life’s trials
- Phoenix can’t overcome early shortfall, falls to navy
- Stylists break down viral fashion moments – WWD
- Alvanon Announces 3D Tech Fest 2023
- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Antofagasta, Chile
- President Joko Widodo reviewed the rehearsals for the 42nd ASEAN summit
- Bollywood actor | Vidyut Jammwal chose The Telegraph to accompany him to Kalighat and tour Kolkata
- Trading today: Asian stocks start the week with gains
- The US Navy has started building its new Constellation-class frigates
- The Weekly: Opinion Writer Micah Sandy talks Week 6 The Weekly: Opinion Writer
- Goda and Assar from Egypt win ITTF Africa Cup 2023