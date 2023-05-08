Live-Action Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun Show Reveals Lead Actor, July Debut – Up News Info

NTV confirmed the live broadcast of It’s Nemu It is Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun ( Turn to me Mukai-kun ) manga on Monday. NTV also revealed the main actor of the series Eiji Akaso as the date of Mukai’s first holder and July.

NipponTelevisionNetworkCorporation

The visual below emulates the cover of the first volume of the manga.

Yko Nemu, Shodensha

Shgo Kusano and Yoshinori Shigeyama direct the series, with scripts by Mako Watanabe.

The manga is about a 35-year-old office worker named Mukai-kun, who has been single for 10 years now and still has a lingering attachment to his last ex-girlfriend, Miwako. At work, Mukai-kun begins to notice Nakatani-san, a temporary employee. Caught between an old flame he can’t let go of and a new encounter, Mukai-kun begins his “spot the difference” love game.

to him spear the manga in feel young magazine in June 2020. Shodensha released the second compiled book volume of the manga on Monday.

He does not do Gozen 3-ji no Muhchitai ( 3 h Danger zone ) manga also received a live-action television series adaptation in 2013. The manga was launched in feel young reviewed in 2008, and Shodensha published three volumes of compiled books.

Launch of Nemu The delinquent housewife! ( Futsutsu na Yome Desu ga! ) manga in Shogakukan It is great comic minds reviewed in 2015. Shogakukan released the manga’s fourth and final volume in January 2017. Vertical licensed the manga and released the first volume in English in September 2018. Vertical released the manga’s fourth and final volume in March 2019.