Tom Cruise joins King Charles III star-studded coronation concert – The Hollywood Reporter





It was the UK’s first coronation in 70 years – a cause even Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise and Pierce Brosnan had to celebrate. A star-studded lineup for King Charles III’s coronation concert took a huge stage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the historic building a glittering backdrop for a crowd of 20,000 on Sunday evening. The refined gardens – tidy since the monarch’s ‘7am weeding’, joked Downton Abbey Star Hugh Bonneville, who hosted the event, was a sea of ​​red, white and royal blue as fans across the country gathered to toast the King and Queen. In and among performances by Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger and Lionel Richie (the latter managing to tempt the king from his seat for a few hoppings at All night long) were video messages of congratulations and “Did you know?” facts about Charles of Hollywood royalty. “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman at any time,” Cruise said, filmed doing what he does best – airmen on and in the cockpit of a fighter jet in a perfectly Maverick-esque sequence. And Cruise wasn’t the only action star to take part in the historic event. The ex-Bond Brosnan appeared, albeit virtually, to talk about Charles’ story as a fully trained Royal Air Force pilot. Jackman also waved at her. “Your Majesty, a little bird told me you’re quite the comedian,” he said after Dame Joan Collins spoke to the audience about the King’s acting skills. A myriad of famous names appeared on stage to add to the already impressive concert line-up: Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage and Olly Murs performed after a crowd-pleasing Muppet moment where Miss Piggy seemed unable to separate Lord Grantham from the host before her, and insisted on staying close. Sex education star and incoming Doctor Who Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa played excerpts from Romeo and Juliet next to Call the midwife‘s Mei Mac, and hundreds of voices from across the Commonwealth sang as part of a choir for the King, who watched from the Royal Box with Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The young members of the royal family saw their father pay a moving tribute to Charles’ work. “Don’t worry. Unlike Lionel, I’m not going to go on all night,” William began. “As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a statement of our hopes. for the future. And I know she’s up there watching over us fondly, and she would be a very proud mother. “Dad, we’re all so proud of you,” he added. World-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli teamed up with Welsh opera star Sir Bryn Terfel before Paloma Faith joined the party. Stella McCartney gave a short statement commemorating King Charles III about his decades-long conservation efforts and environmental campaign. “He stands for hope and action,” the creator said. The concert ended with a rendition of Perry’s hits “Roar” and “Firework,” which itself resembled the gilded display of a gleaming gold crowning glory. British veteran boyband Take That closed the show and thanked the King and Queen, who in response waved their union jack flags from the royal box.

