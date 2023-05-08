Daily horoscope for May 08, 2023: Chart your course for the future





A look at the free daily horoscope for Monday, May 08, 2023 Birthday today (05/08/23). Reconnect with purpose this year. Consistent teamwork can make dreams come true. Creativity, planning and organization bloom this spring. Adapt your marriage to summer circumstances, before autumn revitalizes your health, work and physical fitness. Refine your personal brand to shine next winter. Chart your course for the future. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21 – April 19) Today is an 8 Stick with practical work priorities. Conditions foster excellence which leads to growing influence and status. Prepare projects for inspection. Don’t share unfinished work. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 7 Pursue new ideas without forgetting the basics. You can advance a long distance connection. Avoid risky conditions. Adapt and pivot to move forward. Investigate the clues. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7 Maintain a philosophical attitude about money. Don’t play and don’t worry. Monitor conditions. Stay practical. Communication opens a financial door. Come together for a common gain. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a flower 8 Creativity and romance. Passions can be strong. Extra patience pays a bonus. Support yourself around a challenge. Provide stability and listen. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 Practice your moves for ease and strength. Adapt methods, technologies and techniques to current conditions. Focus on what you know works. You build stamina. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 7 Take a deep breath and focus on what you love. Things may not go as planned. You can clearly see what is important. Prioritize the practical aspects. Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) Today is an 8 House cleaning clears mental cobwebs and potential arguments. Contribute to the extra effort for family harmony. Bake or cook something delicious. Enjoy home comfort. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8, you are particularly bright. Fuel a creative dream by inviting others to participate. Edit and personalize your message. Clean up the mess. Strengthen the foundations. Listen and learn. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8 Financial illusions evaporate. Simplify to accommodate a shortfall or unexpected expense. Consider long-term hidden costs. Choose from convenient options that conserve resources. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Today is a 9 dress for success. Focus on practical personal priorities. The pretenses fade away. Clean up the mess and restore integrity where it’s missing. Take good care of yourself to recharge your batteries. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a 6 Enjoy a private time to contemplate recent events. Research reveals exciting potential, beneath a mess. Consider your moves several steps in advance before doing them. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is an 8 Advance Shared Dreams Through Collaboration. Engage in a group project dealing with difficult situations. Find innovative solutions and new connections. Invite participation. Provide encouragement and leadership. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

