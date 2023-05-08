Queer Representation Through the Ages: Exploring LGBTQIA+ Roles in Bollywood

Deepa Mehta Fire (1966) created ripples with its seminal depiction of same-sex relationships in India and invoked the ire of conservative groups around the world given its diasporic nature. The cinematic play has been the subject of immense discussion and criticism, but it has also played an undeniable role in generating much-needed discourse on the subject of queer representation on the big screen.

The powerful role of cinema in raising awareness, rejecting prejudice and humanizing the queer subject was becoming increasingly important. However, issues of representation go far beyond the simple ‘inclusion.’

Source: MAL

The conversation has now turned to accurate representation, the demands of a queer audience, intersectionality in queer media, and the ethics of queer-based filmmaking produced by non-queer individuals with unchallenged assumptions. So many relevant questions that join the broader idea of ​​the role of the media and cinema in everyday life.

Early portrayals of queer people in the media were criticized by academics and scholars who noted that characters were often coded as queer without explicit representation. Anupama Arora and Nikki Sylvia in their research about queer representation remarked that these characters were ‘sidekicks or comedians, and are mocked and caricatured as effeminate, or they are vilified and pathologized as scheming, predatory or deranged.’

These portrayals have remained consistent from the 1990s to the present decade with films like Student of the Year (2012). These have helped to normalize perceptions about community members. From dehumanized characters to being entirely defined by their struggle and identity, the type of portrayal offered to members of the community is still riddled with prejudice and an overwhelming lack of empathy.

Source: Student of the Year

Such depictions speak to the kind of gap that exists between the lived experiences of the queer community and the perceptions that are popularized. The industry has been criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusiveness, and there is a need for more LGBTQIA+ representation both on and off screen.

Conversations about marriage equality, trans rights, and acknowledgment of the wide range of on-screen identities are tied to community agency these days. Since this agency is in continuous flux, there is a greater need for cinematic portrayals to be informed by experiences rather than opinions.

Ways to see

In the 1990s, the portrayal of queer people in Bollywood was overwhelmingly negative and stereotypical. In some cases, queer characters have been portrayed as evil or morally corrupt. One of the best-known examples of this type of representation is the character of “Laja Shankar Pandey” played by actor Ashutosh Rana in the film sangharsh (1999). This film was heavily criticized for reinforcing negative stereotypes of the trans community.

Movies such as Friendly (2008) also showed two male friends pretending to be gay to win a woman’s affection. The film portrayed homosexuality as something that could be faked and used for personal gain. There are a multitude of examples that have perpetuated these ideas about the queer community. In such a case, it becomes important to discover the ways in which these representations have been received.

Source: Dostana

Reading Bollywood representations of queer people has not been the same for everyone. Some have read queerness in Bollywood films to conclude that it makes room for non-heterosexual desires. For example, Arora and Sylvia mention examples of cross-dressing, subtle queer desires in songs, the male boyfriend, and other similar tropes aimed at queer Bollywood.

These readings are intended to provide viewer agency when performances are not possible. However, such reading only serves to point out the transgressions present in Bollywood. The intentionality behind such depictions must also be addressed.

Movies such as Friendly (2008) also showed two male friends pretending to be gay to win a woman’s affection. The film portrayed homosexuality as something that could be faked and used for personal gain. There are a multitude of examples that have perpetuated these ideas about the queer community. In such a case, it becomes important to discover the ways in which these representations have been received.

Another way queer representation has been seen comes from viewing the ‘strange way of life‘ as an opposition to Indian norms and values. Here, queerness is seen as a Western import that blurs Indian mores and traditions. Some films in the current context have wanted to challenge this notion by reiterating that queerness is not a choice. For example, it has been done in films such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan And Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Source: CitySpidey

If these films aim to question the ways in which the community has been pathologized, the reliance on biological determinism alone also falls into the same trap. It becomes a simple way to otherize communities instead of creating empathy.

Movies have yet to challenge the false dichotomy between Western and Indian’values‘ who seek to affirm that queer love is ‘No–native.’ THE ‘born like this‘ the story is therefore very often a convenient catch since it locates the ‘issue’ in an abstract idea of people’s ‘mindsets’ instead of inspecting how discrimination against the queer community is ideologically and state-sanctioned. It offers no insight into the institutional challenges facing the community.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​a beloved hero like Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Playing a gay man in a typical Bollywood rom-com, regardless of its portrayal flaws, has been seen as a great way to normalize same-sex relationships and affirm to gay audiences that their love is like any other.

Source: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Additionally, this line of thinking also reinforces the idea that queer characters can be in films and media that are not entirely queer-centric but explore other genres as well. While it may be easy for heterosexual cisgender characters to think of themselves as detectives, adventurers, or in other roles, a similar space is not given to the self-imaginings of queer people.

Queer desires become another point of discussion here. On-screen visualization of queer love is still not considered’appropriate.’ This is an important discussion since physical intimacy between queer people in real life is the subject of intense discussion and debate. Responsibility for HIV transmission rests with MSM (Men who have sex with men) individuals and the community is therefore reviled. Positive portrayals of queer intimacy can go a long way in de-stigmatizing the taboo of queer sex.

The question of intersectionality

While conversations about intersectionality very often find their way to Hollywood media, the same is not true for Bollywood productions. Some films have managed to capture parts of the intersectional experiences of the queer community, but they remain very marginal.

Daisy with a straw (2014) described the queer experience of a bisexual woman with a disability. Likewise, Neeraj Ghaywans Geely Puchi featured the story of Konkana Sensharma, a Butch Dalit lesbian and Aditi Rao Hydari, a Brahmin woman.

These stories point to the potential for developing more intersectional stories that could perhaps explore the ways in which marginality plays out for people from both the queer community and another minority group. These stories are extremely important in making people realize that the queer community is not a monolith.

Source: Daisy with a straw

Furthermore, it is also significant since many have pointed out how savarna privilege allows some members of the queer community to lead relatively comfortable lives while members of lower caste groups continue to face systemic marginalization at multiple levels. respects. Here, it might be useful to tap into the parallel conversation on South Asian homosexuality which aims to explore how specific social and cultural places inform a person’s identity.

The role of production is very important here. Casting, scriptwriting and cinematography require the participation of people from these specific communities to ensure that their lived experiences are not appropriated or distorted in mainstream media.

Source: Monash University

Queerness is seen as redeemable when played by widely acclaimed actors like Fawad Khan in Kapoor & Sons (2016). Fawad Khan portrays the image of an ideal child whose only “default‘ was born gay. Real people are more complex than these black and white representations. Such a portrayal sets the precedent that queer people are only acceptable if they are also perfect.

It is also important since many have pointed out how savarna privilege allows some members of the queer community to lead relatively comfortable lives while members of lower caste groups continue to face systemic marginalization in many ways. Here, it might be useful to tap into the parallel conversation on South Asian homosexuality which aims to explore how specific social and cultural places inform a person’s identity.

Anyone who lies beyond this mold is worthy of discrimination. It also sets unfair standards for the community that are not placed equally on savarna cis-gender heterosexual characters. There is a need for more honest and heartfelt portrayals of queer characters in morally gray roles without pathologizing or altering an entire community.

Source: Kapoor & Sons

The call for queer characters possessing intellectual and moral depth stems from the current state of Bollywood representation. The requirement of directors and production houses is not just to bring the conversation to the forefront or simply shine a light on the struggles of the community. The responsibility now is to ensure that queer people on screen are increasingly represented in a more real manner and in creative roles rather than in social awareness films.

The presence of more accurately written and humanly engaged queer characters validates the experiences of people belonging to the community. There is a two-way relationship between cinema and the real world. Cinema is shaped by and shapes people’s daily experiences. Bollywood still has a long way to go in terms of LGBTQIA+ representation.

Many LGBTQIA+ people continue to face discrimination and marginalization in India, and it is important that Bollywood uses its platform to raise awareness of these issues and promote inclusivity and acceptance.