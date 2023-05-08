Entertainment
Queer Representation Through the Ages: Exploring LGBTQIA+ Roles in Bollywood
Deepa Mehta Fire (1966) created ripples with its seminal depiction of same-sex relationships in India and invoked the ire of conservative groups around the world given its diasporic nature. The cinematic play has been the subject of immense discussion and criticism, but it has also played an undeniable role in generating much-needed discourse on the subject of queer representation on the big screen.
The powerful role of cinema in raising awareness, rejecting prejudice and humanizing the queer subject was becoming increasingly important. However, issues of representation go far beyond the simple ‘inclusion.’
The conversation has now turned to accurate representation, the demands of a queer audience, intersectionality in queer media, and the ethics of queer-based filmmaking produced by non-queer individuals with unchallenged assumptions. So many relevant questions that join the broader idea of the role of the media and cinema in everyday life.
Early portrayals of queer people in the media were criticized by academics and scholars who noted that characters were often coded as queer without explicit representation. Anupama Arora and Nikki Sylvia in their research about queer representation remarked that these characters were ‘sidekicks or comedians, and are mocked and caricatured as effeminate, or they are vilified and pathologized as scheming, predatory or deranged.’
These portrayals have remained consistent from the 1990s to the present decade with films like Student of the Year (2012). These have helped to normalize perceptions about community members. From dehumanized characters to being entirely defined by their struggle and identity, the type of portrayal offered to members of the community is still riddled with prejudice and an overwhelming lack of empathy.
Such depictions speak to the kind of gap that exists between the lived experiences of the queer community and the perceptions that are popularized. The industry has been criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusiveness, and there is a need for more LGBTQIA+ representation both on and off screen.
Conversations about marriage equality, trans rights, and acknowledgment of the wide range of on-screen identities are tied to community agency these days. Since this agency is in continuous flux, there is a greater need for cinematic portrayals to be informed by experiences rather than opinions.
Ways to see
In the 1990s, the portrayal of queer people in Bollywood was overwhelmingly negative and stereotypical. In some cases, queer characters have been portrayed as evil or morally corrupt. One of the best-known examples of this type of representation is the character of “Laja Shankar Pandey” played by actor Ashutosh Rana in the film sangharsh (1999). This film was heavily criticized for reinforcing negative stereotypes of the trans community.
Movies such as Friendly (2008) also showed two male friends pretending to be gay to win a woman’s affection. The film portrayed homosexuality as something that could be faked and used for personal gain. There are a multitude of examples that have perpetuated these ideas about the queer community. In such a case, it becomes important to discover the ways in which these representations have been received.
Reading Bollywood representations of queer people has not been the same for everyone. Some have read queerness in Bollywood films to conclude that it makes room for non-heterosexual desires. For example, Arora and Sylvia mention examples of cross-dressing, subtle queer desires in songs, the male boyfriend, and other similar tropes aimed at queer Bollywood.
These readings are intended to provide viewer agency when performances are not possible. However, such reading only serves to point out the transgressions present in Bollywood. The intentionality behind such depictions must also be addressed.
Another way queer representation has been seen comes from viewing the ‘strange way of life‘ as an opposition to Indian norms and values. Here, queerness is seen as a Western import that blurs Indian mores and traditions. Some films in the current context have wanted to challenge this notion by reiterating that queerness is not a choice. For example, it has been done in films such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan And Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
If these films aim to question the ways in which the community has been pathologized, the reliance on biological determinism alone also falls into the same trap. It becomes a simple way to otherize communities instead of creating empathy.
Movies have yet to challenge the false dichotomy between Western and Indian’values‘ who seek to affirm that queer love is ‘No–native.’ THE ‘born like this‘ the story is therefore very often a convenient catch since it locates the ‘issue’ in an abstract idea of people’s ‘mindsets’ instead of inspecting how discrimination against the queer community is ideologically and state-sanctioned. It offers no insight into the institutional challenges facing the community.
On the other hand, the idea of a beloved hero like Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Playing a gay man in a typical Bollywood rom-com, regardless of its portrayal flaws, has been seen as a great way to normalize same-sex relationships and affirm to gay audiences that their love is like any other.
Additionally, this line of thinking also reinforces the idea that queer characters can be in films and media that are not entirely queer-centric but explore other genres as well. While it may be easy for heterosexual cisgender characters to think of themselves as detectives, adventurers, or in other roles, a similar space is not given to the self-imaginings of queer people.
Queer desires become another point of discussion here. On-screen visualization of queer love is still not considered’appropriate.’ This is an important discussion since physical intimacy between queer people in real life is the subject of intense discussion and debate. Responsibility for HIV transmission rests with MSM (Men who have sex with men) individuals and the community is therefore reviled. Positive portrayals of queer intimacy can go a long way in de-stigmatizing the taboo of queer sex.
The question of intersectionality
While conversations about intersectionality very often find their way to Hollywood media, the same is not true for Bollywood productions. Some films have managed to capture parts of the intersectional experiences of the queer community, but they remain very marginal.
Daisy with a straw (2014) described the queer experience of a bisexual woman with a disability. Likewise, Neeraj Ghaywans Geely Puchi featured the story of Konkana Sensharma, a Butch Dalit lesbian and Aditi Rao Hydari, a Brahmin woman.
These stories point to the potential for developing more intersectional stories that could perhaps explore the ways in which marginality plays out for people from both the queer community and another minority group. These stories are extremely important in making people realize that the queer community is not a monolith.
Furthermore, it is also significant since many have pointed out how savarna privilege allows some members of the queer community to lead relatively comfortable lives while members of lower caste groups continue to face systemic marginalization at multiple levels. respects. Here, it might be useful to tap into the parallel conversation on South Asian homosexuality which aims to explore how specific social and cultural places inform a person’s identity.
The role of production is very important here. Casting, scriptwriting and cinematography require the participation of people from these specific communities to ensure that their lived experiences are not appropriated or distorted in mainstream media.
Queerness is seen as redeemable when played by widely acclaimed actors like Fawad Khan in Kapoor & Sons (2016). Fawad Khan portrays the image of an ideal child whose only “default‘ was born gay. Real people are more complex than these black and white representations. Such a portrayal sets the precedent that queer people are only acceptable if they are also perfect.
Anyone who lies beyond this mold is worthy of discrimination. It also sets unfair standards for the community that are not placed equally on savarna cis-gender heterosexual characters. There is a need for more honest and heartfelt portrayals of queer characters in morally gray roles without pathologizing or altering an entire community.
The call for queer characters possessing intellectual and moral depth stems from the current state of Bollywood representation. The requirement of directors and production houses is not just to bring the conversation to the forefront or simply shine a light on the struggles of the community. The responsibility now is to ensure that queer people on screen are increasingly represented in a more real manner and in creative roles rather than in social awareness films.
The presence of more accurately written and humanly engaged queer characters validates the experiences of people belonging to the community. There is a two-way relationship between cinema and the real world. Cinema is shaped by and shapes people’s daily experiences. Bollywood still has a long way to go in terms of LGBTQIA+ representation.
Many LGBTQIA+ people continue to face discrimination and marginalization in India, and it is important that Bollywood uses its platform to raise awareness of these issues and promote inclusivity and acceptance.
|
Sources
2/ https://feminisminindia.com/2023/05/08/queer-representation-over-the-ages-exploring-lgbtq-roles-in-bollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- David Gauke: So what is your alternative to Sunak? Johnson, who can be expelled from Parliament? Or Truss, who destroyed the economy?
- British anti-monarchist DW released from custody after coronation 05/07/2023
- “Quietly leaving” the US real estate market: a group of sellers has disappeared
- Queer Representation Through the Ages: Exploring LGBTQIA+ Roles in Bollywood
- ‘It’s like a sisterhood’: YOUR women’s hockey alumni reunite for inaugural Faust Fest | Sport
- Kate Middleton wore a casual blue blazer on Day 2 of the coronation celebrations
- In preparation for the hot summer, Google introduces ‘heat alerts’
- Clark wins Wells Fargo, Thai trio takes international crown
- The best way to consume these herbs to reduce bloating is…
- Xi Jinping to host first China-Central Asia summit on May 18-19
- Trump rejects last chance to testify in rape case
- Here is the profile of the ‘Dajjal’ road in Lampung that Jokowi passed