Nacho Vidal, what happened to the porn actor who was the protagonist of so many scandals?

It seems clear that the life of the mythical actor of films for adults, Nacho Vidal, go far. So much for a series and for many talk shows in which to tell a life full of special moments and less good experiences. When Martio Rivas assumed the character of Nacho In the series aired by AtresPlayer Premium, I may not have imagined how difficult it could be to play a man with as much personality as Matar.

At 49, the Catalan meets Jordi campagnol in the interview program that the journalist does for La Sexta and in which, lately, we have seen faces as famous as Yolanda Díaz pass, recounting her “crisis” – “no crisis” with Podemos. Leaving aside the purple formation, the interview which will be broadcast today, Sunday May 7, it is assumed that it will not be half as politically correct as it was in the Minister of Labour.

It would be a great surprise since, if there is something that perfectly defines Vidal, it is the sometimes excessive naturalness with which the actor recounts a life dedicated to adult cinema. But we could say that “Not only do you live from porn” and Nacho Vidal has many other facets to tell, such as his life as a father of two children or the legal problems that have involved his life in recent years.

The most authentic Nacho?

A Ignacio Jordan Gonzlez, known to the general public by his stage name, Nacho Vidal, he is usually seen with a very crazy and not very serious attitude when he is in front of the media. For this reason, when we could see the progress of the interview published on Twitter in the vole show account, we are surprised to see the guy still fun and active, like a real man with his sorrows and his moments of darkness.

All that glitters is not fun. Sunday (10:30 p.m.) at La Sexta, #LoDeNachoVidal. pic.twitter.com/w2dy6KfQT0 — Lo de vole (@LoDeEvole) May 3, 2023

In the clip, we see how the actor and the presenter meet in the garden of what appears to be a minimally designed house next to the swimming pool to talk about some of the hardest times in the actor’s life. ”I had a very strong anxiety attack. My Saturday was to buy me a gram, buy me eight cans of beer (even if the alcohol disgusted me) and masturbate 8, 10, 12 hours… alone” Vidal explained to the vole, who listens with a surprised face.

Plus, in another of the breakthroughs La Sexta showed on the interview, the actor shared how he realized his way of starring in adult films marked an entire generation of boys and girls. men when it came to maintaining sexual relations with their partners: “They came to me and told me that they were doing to their girlfriends what I had done to porn actresses. Please note, this is not sex. So I started to realize that what the children saw, they took it as sex and they learned it, unfortunately, with pornography”.

‘Nacho’ review: Martio Rivas’ ‘great fuck’ in frenetic and addictive Nacho Vidal series berto molina

A fact that, according to what he said in the interview, made him completely change his way of interpreting sex in his films: “I started to working with a condom no more need to grab oneself by the neck, or by the hair, to stop searching, to stop spitting and to stop making all this paraphernalia”.

Charged with reckless homicide

Another of the topics that will be covered in the interview and which, in addition to his professional career, marked the fame of Nacho Vidal, when he was prosecuted for negligent homicide in the case of the bufo toad: the case of the death of photographer José Luis Abad in the house of Nacho Vidal, on July 28, 2019, when Abad inhaled a powerful hallucinogen.

“They set me up to do a media trial”emphasizes the porn actor, who says he is “a loser”: “I am a loser in everything, I have been a good person, I say it with a very big and full mouth”, Vidal said in the preview which can be seen on La Sexta .

Nacho Vidal, prosecuted for reckless homicide for the death of a photographer ECE

In addition to all this content, the interview will be a journey through his life: from his beginnings in porn, his popularity and his addictions, the formation of his family and his run-ins with the law since 2019. It all shows starting at 10:30 p.m. today, Sunday, May 7, in space presented by Jordi vole, in The sixth.